Actress Marimar Vega was diagnosed with a severe case of hepatitis after being rushed to hospital.

According to The Latin Times, Marimar Vega who was rushed to hospital on the very first day of filming said in an interview that "I felt awful, I was very tired, and everyone kept asking me what was wrong, to which I only replied that I felt really bad. Around 7 in the evening we were changing sets and I saw my eyes, and they were yellow. That's when we said: 'Let's go to the emergency room,' and they didn't let me leave the hospital because I had extremely high liver enzymes, and it seems it was caused by something I ate.”

After being diagnosed with a severe case of hepatitis, Marimar had to stay for a week in hospital until her vitals stabilised. She also told her fans to be careful about what they eat "because hepatitis can also come from consuming raw fish, contaminated water, or improperly washed food."

Pop Culture reported that “Speaking about her recovery, Vega acknowledged her body’s resilient response to treatment: “Yes, I recovered much faster than normal because I take good care of myself. So my body helped me.” Despite her typically cautious approach to dining while working – “I always bring my food from home, I rarely eat at catering services” – the actress still contracted the illness. “Sometimes you have to let go and say: ‘Well, it had to happen to me no matter what,’” she reflected.”

Marimar Vega was filming a medical drama, Dra. Lucía, un don extraordinario, a Mexican medical drama when she had to be hospitalised. Marimar’s professional name is Marimar Vega but she was born María del Mar Vega Sisto,

Marimar Vega was born in Mexico City in Mexico, her father Gonzalo Vega Don Juan Tenorio was an actor and she also has an actress sister, Zuria Vega. She made her debut at the age of 17 with her father and studied acting at the CEFAC, acting school of TV Atzeca.

