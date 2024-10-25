Michael Buerk faces backlash over Liam Payne comment branding him a ‘drugged-up boyband singer’

Natalie Dixon
By Natalie Dixon

Lifestyle Reporter

25th Oct 2024, 2:33pm
One Direction fans have been left outraged following newsreader Michael Buerk’s comment about Liam Payne. 

Former BBC news journalist Michael Buerk has faced backlash after describing Liam Payne as a “drugged-up, faded, boy band singer”. The One Direction singer died last week after falling from the third floor of the Cas Sur Hotel balcony aged 31. 

Speaking on the Radio4 radio station Michael Buerk, 78, was asked by presenter Moral Maze how foreign journalism has changed he said: “There was more of an appetite for seriousness. It was only last week this programme decided that the most important thing that had happened in the world was that a drugged-up, faded, boy band singer had fallen off a balcony.

“Even the 10 o'clock News, which is normally good on these things, thought it was the second most important thing that happened in the world.”

Michael Buerk faces backlash over Liam Payne comment branding him a ‘drugged up boyband singer’Michael Buerk faces backlash over Liam Payne comment branding him a ‘drugged up boyband singer’
Michael Buerk faces backlash over Liam Payne comment branding him a ‘drugged up boyband singer’ | Getty Images

Listeners of the radio show and 1D fans were outraged over the insensitive comment. Taking to social media one person wrote: “Blimey. Michael Buerk on #R4today expressing his surprise that the death of a 'drugged-up fading boyband member' led the news. He seemed so ... disdainful.” Another added: “There was no need for him to be so dismissive, it just felt sneery.” 

However, despite all the criticism one person decided to defend the news presenter and wrote: “Thanks, Mr Buerk, for putting into perspective on R4 the hyperbole over Liam Payne. While not wishing to speak ill of the dead, or belittle the grief of the deceased's young followers, the media overkill attending Payne's misadventure at such a momentous time was ridiculous.”

