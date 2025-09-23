A restaurant in Las Vegas has been accused of stopping a woman from giving a movie star life-saving CPR.

Actor Michael Heslin, 35, died of a sudden heart attack during his birthday trip to Las Vegas after staff at a restaurant allegedly failed to act - and even prevented other people from giving him CPR.

Heslin, known for roles in Lioness and the TV movie The Holiday Proposal Plan, collapsed at Javier’s inside the Aria Hotel in June while celebrating with his husband, musician Scotty Dynamo, and friends.

On September 18, Dynamo filed a wrongful death lawsuit accusing the restaurant of turning a medical emergency into “an avoidable tragedy”.

The suit claims staff ignored Heslin’s clear signs of distress, stopped another diner from performing CPR, and failed to use the on-site defibrillator.

Instead of assisting, employees allegedly forced Heslin’s friends out of the restaurant and threatened them with arrest when they tried to help. When bystanders attempted to record what was happening, staff demanded the footage be deleted, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit lists five counts, including wrongful death, negligence, and gross negligence, and seeks damages of more than $30,000, along with funeral costs and punitive damages.

In a post following Heslin’s death, Dynamo said: “Michael was brilliant, selfless, talented, and a real-life guardian angel - he was the first person everyone would call to share good news with, and he was the perfect person to call if they needed a shoulder to lean on or the best advice.

“He truly was the sweetest, most caring, and loving man on earth, and he brought out the absolute best in everyone who had the pleasure to cross paths with him.”