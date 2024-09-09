Writer and broadcaster Michael Rosen shared his harrowing experience in intensive care at the start of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry’s third module, which focuses on the pandemic's impact on patients and the NHS.

Recalling his battle with the deadly virus, Rosen revealed that doctors gave him a "50/50" chance of survival, asking him to sign a form authorising them to "put (him) to sleep."

This phase of the inquiry is examining how NHS services were managed during the pandemic, including the response of primary care, GPs, the vaccine rollout, and the treatment of long Covid. It aims to assess the broader effects of the pandemic on the healthcare system.

Baroness Heather Hallett, chair of the inquiry, acknowledged concerns over the limited number of witnesses being heard, particularly from groups like Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK. Despite the group putting forward 23 witnesses, only two were selected for testimony.

Lady Hallett explained: “I apologise in advance to those who would like us to spend more time examining particular issues in these hearings. The longer the hearings take, the longer the delay in making recommendations and investigating other important modules, such as the impact on the care sector and children and young people.”

This module also highlights leadership in the NHS, pressure on emergency services like NHS 111 and 999, and the handling of NHS backlogs. Jacqueline Carey KC, counsel to the inquiry, pointed out the "lack of scientific consensus" regarding Covid-19 transmission, a matter that may still be unresolved.

Key witnesses during this phase include representatives from Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, Dr Barry Jones of the Covid-19 Airborne Transmission Alliance, Richard Brunt from the Health and Safety Executive, and Sara Gorton, head of health at Unison.

Nicola Brook, a solicitor representing more than 7,000 families from the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group, emphasised the gravity of the inquiry, saying: “This module of the inquiry is one of the most important in understanding the true horrors of the pandemic.” She added: “Despite the narrative pedalled by those in charge that the UK coped, the sad fact is people died unnecessarily.”

In a prior report released in July, the inquiry concluded that the UK Government and civil service had "failed" the public due to "significant flaws" in pandemic preparedness, noting a lack of focus on measures required to tackle a rapidly spreading disease.

Public hearings for this third module are expected to continue for 10 weeks.