The NHS has rolled out a new vaccine for at-risk groups including elderly people and pregnant women to protect against a serious respiratory virus.

The rollout of the new vaccine, which targets the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), is aiming to prevent thousands of serious illnesses and hospital admissions for infants and elderly people. Officials hope that it will help to ease pressure on the NHS in the run-up to the busy winter months.

Those at least 28 weeks pregnant will be offered the vaccine from September 1, with adults turning 75 years old on the same day or after will also be offered the jab. A one-off catch-up programme will aim to target those aged between 75 and 79 to ensure immunisation levels are high ahead of winter.

Steve Russell, national director for vaccinations and screening at NHS England, said: “After months of preparation from our hardworking staff, for the first time ever we are now offering the RSV vaccine to pregnant women and older adults at greatest risk – helping to protect the lives of those vulnerable and ease pressures across the NHS as winter approaches. Getting vaccinated is the best way you can protect yourself and those around you – and while RSV infections can occur all year round, cases usually peak in winter, so it’s important that those eligible take up the offer as soon as possible this autumn when offered by the NHS.”

Kate Brintworth, chief midwifery officer for NHS England, said: “Vaccination is a vital means of protecting babies, women and families, as well as helping to manage increased pressures on NHS capacity during the winter period.”

What is RSV?

RSV is a respiratory virus that causes infections of the lung and respiratory tract. Symptoms are described as being ‘cold-like’ in healthy adults and older children.

However, in babies, premature infants, older adults and people with heart and lung disease or a weak immune system, the illness may be more serious. According to the NHS, an average of 146 young children were hospitalised with RSV during the winter peak - this was up 11% on the previous year.

Professor Dame Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), urged all who are eligible to take up the offer of an RSV jab alongside their flu and Covid-19 vaccines. She said: “UKHSA has provided critical scientific information to evidence the benefits of a national RSV programme and so the rollout of the vaccine is a truly positive moment for the public’s health.

“Having a new RSV vaccine offers huge opportunities to prevent severe illness in those most vulnerable, helping to protect lives as well as ease NHS winter pressures. As we head into winter it’s vital all those eligible for vaccinations such as RSV, flu and/or Covid-19 take them up as it is the best way to protect yourself and those around you.”