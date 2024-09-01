Nurse Chloe Stirling, 29, though she had acid reflux - but it turned out to be cancer and she had to have her entire stomach removed. Picture: SWNS | SWNS

A nurse was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer when she got acid reflux after eating - and had to have her entire stomach removed.

Chloe Stirling, 29, initially thought it was just the result of eating spicy and greasy foods like tomato pasta or takeaways, and she took antacids. But this only temporarily relieved the symptoms, and 16 months on Chloe had severe pains and struggled to eat.

Eventually she was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma - a cancer - in her stomach. She had four rounds of chemotherapy this summer and at the beginning of August surgeons removed her whole stomach and several lymph nodes in a six-hour surgery.

Two weeks later Chloe was told the surgery had worked, and she was cancer free.

Chloe Stirling, and the aftermath of the operation to remove her stomach Pictures: SWNS | SWNS

Chloe, an advanced nurse, from St Helens, Merseyside, said: "At first I only noticed the acid reflux after eating spicy or unhealthy food - but it became more frequent. I went for an endoscopy and they found what they thought was an ulcer - I was given new medication but still had the heartburn.

"Then I got the call to say I have an aggressive cancer - I was given a 50 per cent chance of surviving. I thought I was going to die - I cried every day for about two months because of all the 'what ifs’. The moment I woke up from surgery, I knew I was cancer free and it was a huge relief."

Chloe's heartburn began in July 2022, but in November 2023, she had pain too and vomiting. Chloe said: "Whenever I ate or drank, even just water, I got a weird pain in my sternum and back. I also had a pain in the right side of my upper stomach.

At the time, she had been taking Ozempic weight loss injections ahead of wedding to fiancée Aimee, 30, in June 2025.

Chloe Stirling, 29, with fiancée Aimee, 30 Picture: SWNS | SWNS

She stopped and the pains went away - but she remained suspicious. A few weeks later she went to the GP and told them she had been struggling to eat and feared she had cancer. She was sent for an initial endoscopy but all that was found was a small ulcer and a common bacterial infection, H. pylori, which is known to cause ulcers.

But H. pylori can also cause more serious illnesses - including cancer. When Chloe's heartburn persisted she had a biopsy of the ulcer, and she was diagnosed with poorly differentiated adenocarcinoma with signet ring cells on March 21.

It was between stages two and three so hadn't spread. Her stomach was removed and her oesophagus was connected directly to her small intestine. She can still eat and digest food despite not having a stomach - but began with liquids and soft foods and has vitamin injections and iron infusions.

She wants to warn others to look out for the symptoms, persist when they know something is wrong, and not to assume they're safe due to young age.

Chloe said: "If your reflux is persistent, go and get it checked out. If you know something isn't right, advocate for yourself. Don't let anyone tell you that you're too young to have cancer, nobody is too young. Cancer doesn't discriminate and you never think it will happen to you - until it does.”