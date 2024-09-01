Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrity chef James Martin has spoken out about the one thing that has helped him as he continues on his cancer recovery journey.

The TV cook has said he thinks it’s important to have a hobby to enjoy outside of work. He’s spoken out about how, after he stepped away from his TV career to focus on his cancer recovery, he found a new love for building remote control planes.

Martin, who was a familiar face on a variety of cookery television shows, said he discovered an interest in the pastime while he recovered from ill health over the last six months. After discussing his love for cars, the Saturday Morning star stated: "You've got to have a hobby outside of the work, really.”

Speaking on Mark Wogan's Spooning podcast, he went on: "The cars are one thing. I've not been very well recently, I've had a new hobby while I've been recovering because, I knew it was going to be a six-month process of getting better. So, I've got into building remote control planes. I build remote control jet planes."

Celebrity chef James Martin has spoken about his cancer recovery. | Getty Images

Martin explained that he shares his new hobby with friends, and they had all been sending him videos of advice. Speaking further about the intricate task, he added: "It takes you a year and half to build these damn things and about eight seconds to crash it. They're 50 kilos [and] four metres long." TV chef James Martin announced in July 2023 that he was diagnosed with facial cancer in 2018. Martin took to X (formerly Twitter) to write a series of tweets in which he documented that he underwent surgery for cancer around six years ago.

The TV personality, aged 52, wrote: "The end of 2017 was one of the most fraught and difficult periods of my life" and explained "I was diagnosed with cancer on my face and I had to have surgery, which I couldn’t do until two days before Christmas when we had finished filming.

Since then it has returned on several occasions and I have to have regular treatments." He also added that he had been dealing with his grandfather’s death and a home burglary at the same time.

Back in April, Martin then gave update about his health following a break from his work commitments. Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, he said: “Yeah, the stitches have fallen out, as you know, the last time I was on, I was in the middle of operations.

“As we speak, the stitches have fallen out of my body at the moment and that's all clear.” But, in positivity, he added: "Onwards and upwards!"

Speaking with The Guardian last month, however, Martin said he had thought about his own mortality, and revealed he had chosen what song he would like to be played at his funeral. "All my mates know that I’m obsessed with tractors. So The Combine Harvester (Brand New Key) by the Wurzels,” he said.