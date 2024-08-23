Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new vaccine has been designed to prime the immune system to recognise and fight lung cancer is tested on UK patients for the first time.

Researchers leading the trial have said that BioNTech’s BNT116 vaccine could improve survival rates among people with the disease, and hope that it could eventually become the standard of care worldwide.

It works by presenting the immune system with tumour markers from non-small cell lung cancer, the most common form of the disease, to prime the body to fight cancer cells expressing these markers.

Understanding lung cancer and its causes is crucial in the fight against the disease. As Rachel Rawson, lead cancer nurse at Perci Health, explained: “Lung cancer is a disease that occurs when cells in the lungs grow out of control. Cancer that begins in the lungs is called primary lung cancer. Cancer that spreads to the lungs from another place in the body is known as secondary lung cancer.”

Smoking remains the leading cause of lung cancer, accounting for more than 70 per cent of cases. “Smoking cigarettes is the single biggest risk factor for lung cancer,” says Rawson. “Frequent exposure to other people’s tobacco smoke (passive smoking) can also increase your risk of developing lung cancer.”

New lung cancer vaccine trial begins in UK for the first time | Getty Images

Dr Brian O’Connor, a consultant in respiratory medicine at Cromwell Hospital, adds that the risk of lung cancer increases with the amount and duration of smoking, though it’s possible to develop lung cancer even if you’ve never smoked.

Lung cancer is more commonly diagnosed in adults over 65, but younger individuals are not immune. Dr O’Connor cautions against the misconception that younger people are less at risk, as it can lead to delays in screening and seeking medical advice.

Dr Rachel Orritt, health information manager at Cancer Research UK, advises that certain symptoms should prompt a visit to the GP. These include persistent coughing, unexplained breathlessness, coughing up blood, chest or shoulder pain, recurring chest infections, loss of appetite, unexplained fatigue, and weight loss.

She said: “It can be tempting to put changes down to getting older or another health condition, but it’s important to get your doctor’s advice if you notice anything that’s not normal for you or isn’t going away. In most cases, it won’t be cancer, but if it is, catching it at an early stage can make a real difference.”

Lung cancer symptoms to look out for

Persistent coughing

Getting out of breath

Coughing up blood

Aches and pains

Infections

Losing your appetite

Fatigue

Losing weight

By raising awareness of these symptoms and the new vaccine, the medical community hopes to improve early detection and outcomes for those affected by lung cancer.