An influencer who lost her husband to cancer four years ago has called out the trolls who have abused her online for beginning a new relationship.

Rachel Gorry has revealed she has received many cruel messages after she posted a series of photos of herself and her new partner on her Instagram page. Her husband, Daniel, died four years ago following a diagnosis of oesophageal cancer at the age of 29.

Gorry, who is mum to Leah, Holly and Hannah, has posted a carousel of photos of herself and her new beau, who she has not named, enjoying a holiday in Rome. This is although she has previously said she would be keep her relationship private.

In the caption, she wrote: “Nobody can take away your pain, so don’t let anyone take away your happiness. Love conquers all.”

She said she changed her mind and chose to share a photo of her boyfriend because she hoped it would stop people “taking photographs of him in public”, speculating about his identity and saying “this is him”,

She said images had previously been “sneakily” taken of the pair when they were out in public together and some people had even messaged her friends to ask about her relationship.

The mum-of-three went on to say that while the majority of people have been positive and supportive of her new romance, some people had chosen to send her derogatory messages, which included personal insults about her, her partner and her relationship with her late husband.

Some said she did not “deserve happiness” or that they hoped her husband was “extremely ashamed” of her.

She has, also, however received many messages of support. One fan summed up the thoughts of many when she said: “I actually felt a turn in my stomach when I read those brutal & downright appalling cruel messages you recieved. Shame on them, how anyone could be so cold hearted just beggars belief.

“Wishing you nothing less than the sun, moon & stars, you truly are the most amazing human being whose life was shattered after the untimely death of Daniel, thrilled to see you so happy, & what a lucky guy you have in your life now, let Karma work it's magic on anyone who thinks otherwise!!!! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness health love & lots of laughter always.”

Gorry told The Irish Independent that she is now “so happy” after she has been through “absolute hell” from her late husband’s cancer diagnosis to his death.

"I can tell you now I am so happy and I have been through six years of absolute hell. And for the first time in a very long time, I feel very happy. I’m in my little love bubble at the minute.

Giving a defiant message to the trolls, she said: "My family’s happy, my girls are happy, I’m happy and to me, that’s all I need and for the rest of yous, just swipe along.”

She has spoken candidly about her grief on social media in the last few years and frequently posts about her late husband. Most recently, she posted a tribute to Daniel on what would have been his 34th birthday.

Posting a video of him on the day he turned 29, she wrote: “Forever 29. Another birthday away from home. We love and miss you more than you will ever know. Happy 34th birthday Daniel.” Gorry has previously said: “I love Daniel and I will 'til the day I die. I love talking about him, as you know, and I'll celebrate him 'til the day I die. That's very important, not only for me but for my girls. As long as I'm living, Daniel's memory will be kept alive. That's so important to me and it has been over the past four years, that won't change.”