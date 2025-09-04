Michelle Dockery stole the headlines at the premiere of the new film Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.

Although it should have been about the new premiere of the film Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, there was one star who took centre stage. Michelle Dockery, 43, grabbed all the headlines as she debuted her new baby bump in a strapless blue dress.

In September 2023 actress Michelle Dockery was surrounded by her Downton Abbey colleagues when she married Jasper Waller-Bridge at St Nicholas' church in Chiswick, West London. Dressed in a beautiful Emilia Wickstead Josephine gown (Catherine, Princess of Wales is a fan of the label), the likes of Lily James, Joanne Froggatt and Laura Camichael were all in attendance.

Other famous wedding guests included Hugh Bonneville, Lesley Manville and Lesley Nicol.

In case you thought the surname Waller-Bridge sounds familiar, you would be correct. Jasper Waller-Bridge is the brother of Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Michelle Dockery reveals pregnancy at Downton Abbey premiere, who is her husband plus tragic loss of fiancé. Photo: Getty Images | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Michelle Dockery is believed to have been friends with her husband Jasper’s sister Phoebe and the couple announced their engagement in The Times. Before marrying Jasper and expecting their first child, Michelle Dockery had to come to terms with the tragic loss of her fiancé, John Dineen.

John Dineen was only 34 when he died from a rare form of cancer on December 15, 2015. He passed away at the Marymount hospice in County Cork, Ireland.

A spokeswoman for Michelle Dockery said at the time that “The family is very grateful for the support and kindness they have received but would kindly request that they are left to grieve in private.”

At his funeral, Michelle Dockery paid tribute to John and said:”Whether in his work or his personal life John was extremely loyal. It was clear that when John was in your corner he was there. I was honoured to know John. To love him and be loved by him. He was my friend, my King, my hero, my everything. We celebrate him, we honour him and we will miss him."

In an interview with The Guardian in 2017, Michelle Dockery discussed her grief and said: “I consider myself a widow.” and also said: "I never lost hope. No. I'm not exaggerating when I say that John did not complain once, never, not once, and that gave us strength. It's what keeps you going, that positivity – to never lose that hope for a miracle. I couldn't have done it any other way."

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is out in Australia on September 11, but comes out in the UK and US on September 12.