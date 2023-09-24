Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery was surrounded by her co-stars including Hugh Bonneville, Lily James, Elizabeth McGovern and Jim Carter when she married Jasper Waller-Bridge on Saturday 23 September in West London. Jasper is the brother of Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who stunned in a vibrant pink Etro double breasted suit.

Actress Michelle Dockery had been previously engaged to Irish publicist John Dineen who tragically died from a rare form of cancer after a 15-month battle. Four years after his death, Michelle started dating Jasper Waller-Bridge, who is a former talent agent for the likes of Ant and Dec and Holly Willoughby.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For her wedding to Jasper Waller-Bridge, Michelle wore a beautiful bridal gown by Emilia Wickstead, which she accessorised with an Aspinal of London bag. Phoebe Waller-Bridge attended the wedding ceremony with her partner, the playwright Martin McDonaugh, and her older sister Isobel, who is a composer.

The Daily Mail reported that “The event served as a reunion for the Downton cast, who were last together when they filmed last year’s second big-screen outing. Also there were Joanne Froggatt, who played Anna Bates, Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith), Imelda Stuanton (Maud Bagshaw), Allen Leech (Tom Branson) and Lesley Nicol (Mrs Patmore). The show’s creator, Julian Fellowes, 74, was also there with his wife, Emma Joy Kitchener, a former lady-in-waiting.”