As the fight between boxing legend Mike Tyson and Youtube prankster-turned-boxer Jake Paul approaches, their distinctive tattoos have become a topic of discussion.

Tyson, 58, is perhaps most recognised for his facial tribal tattoo that covers the left side of his face. In a 2008 documentary, Tyson explained that the tattoo represents his “warrior status”.

On his right arm, Tyson has a tattoo of Mao Zedong, the former Chinese leader, after becoming interested in Mao’s writings during his time in prison.

One of Tyson's most prominent tattoos is the portrait of Che Guevara, positioned on the left side of his ribcage. The Argentine Marxist revolutionary's image is well-recognised by fans, as it reflects Tyson's admiration for Guevara's dedication and sacrifice.

Tyson also has a tattoo of his ex-wife, Monica Turner, on his left forearm. He married Turner from 1997 to 2003, which ended after she filed for divorce over a claim of adultery. The pair have two children together - Amir and Ramsey.

On his right shoulder, Tyson sports a tattoo of tennis champion and social activist Arthur Ashe, accompanied by the words "Days of Grace.” Ashe is an African-American tennis legend and activist, who’s known for his work with AIDS.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will be streamed live on Netflix on November 16. | Getty Images for Netflix

Paul, 27, shares a similar interest in body art, with numerous tattoos that reflect his identity. His tattoo journey began on a subtle note with his first piece - a hidden tattoo of the word "Venture" inked on the inside of his lip, which he managed to keep it a secret from his parents for a while.

On his stomach, RNBO, which stands for Rise n’ Be Original," represents Paul's clothing brand. Meanwhile a large sword runs along his spine symbolises the proverb “live and die by the sword.”

Behind his left ear, Paul has tattoos of a tiger and butterflies, though he hasn’t publicly shared their significance. However, tigers often symbolise strength and courage, while butterflies are commonly associated with transformation.

While Paul’s tattoo game is no joke, there’s one tattoo that he says is the most meaningful of them all:“1:59,”a time that pays homage to his late bodyguard and close friend, Shadow.

The 1:59 refers to his preparation for his April 2021 fight against Ben Askren. Shadow, predicted in a dream that Jake would knock out Askren in the first round. Shadow’s prediction proved accurate, as Jake delivered a knockout blow just one minute and 59 seconds into the fight, securing a significant victory both inside and outside the ring.

The fight is scheduled for Friday, November 15, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Fans can watch the event live on Netflix, with coverage available in multiple languages .