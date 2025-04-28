Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Comedian Milton Jones has revealed he is battling prostate cancer and will undergo surgery in the coming week, forcing the postponement of several dates on his ongoing Ha!Milton live tour.

The stand-up, who has become a familiar face on television comedy shows like Mock The Week, confirmed that his cancer is "treatable" and that he will be focusing on his recovery before returning to the stage.

In a statement, the 60-year-old said: “I’m so sorry about this, but I need to announce the cancellation of several dates from my ongoing Ha!Milton live tour. The affected shows are in Leeds, Coventry, Basingstoke, Sterts, Launceston, Durham, Hexham, Ilkley, Wakefield, Lichfield, Tunbridge Wells, Portsmouth, and Lyme Regis which were all due to take place this summer. This difficult decision comes following a recent diagnosis of treatable prostate cancer. I’ll be undergoing surgery soon and will need time afterwards to fully recover."

He added: “In addition, the Summer dates in Colchester, Bridlington, Stroud, and London will be rescheduled to the Autumn. All dates currently scheduled for the Autumn leg of the tour remain unaffected. Ticket holders for the cancelled shows will be contacted directly by the venue box office.

“Thanks for your support and respecting my privacy during this time. This decision has not been taken lightly. Trust me, abnormal service will resume as soon as possible and I’m looking forward to being back out on the road again soon—though probably not on a bike!”

Fans have flooded social media with supportive messages. One wrote: “Take as much time as you need, hoping all goes well," while another commented: "Get well soon and we look forward to laughing at you again when you are better."

Milton Jones’ net worth and family

Milton Jones is a British stand-up comedian who rose to fame with regular appearances on shows like Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo, and BBC Radio 4's The Very World of Milton Jones.

According to Enrichest, Jones has an estimated net worth of around £1 million, accumulated through his long-running stand-up career, TV appearances, and radio work.

He married Caroline Church in 1986 and they have three children together.