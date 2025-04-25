Kian’s Bizarre B&B: Will there be a season 2 on Netflix after finale? What was said in the last episode
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Although Netflix has not yet officially announced a renewal, the show's ending has fuelled speculation.
Produced by Jung Hyo-min and written by Yoon Shin-hye, Kian’s Bizarre B&B premiered on April 8. Starring renowned webtoon artist Kian84, BTS’s Jin, and comedian Ji Ye-eun, the show follows the trio as they run a unique bed and breakfast built by Kian himself on Ulleungdo, a remote island in South Korea. The B&B features unusual design elements, including an entrance that requires wall climbing and a kitchen accessed via a pole.
Speaking about the show's concept, the producers shared with Netflix: “The unique charm of Kian’s Bizarre B&B lies in its unpredictability. We hope viewers will feel that they want to visit Kian’s B&B at least once. We aim for this to be a show where viewers initially watch in bewilderment, wondering, ‘What kind of reality show is this?’ but later find themselves thinking, ‘This is oddly entertaining and strangely endearing.’”
In the season finale, Kian, Jin, Ji Ye-eun, and YouTuber Kwak Joon-bin hosted new guests from the Ulleungdo Navy and enjoyed a festive evening featuring Kian’s signature kimchi fried rice and North Korean-style tofu rice. The series ended with fireworks, singing, and emotional farewells.
The strongest hint at a possible second season came during the final scenes. After the guests checked out, Jin nudged Kian to say their goodbye: “Say as we rehearsed, see you again in season 2," to which Kian grinned and responded, “Oh yes, everyone, see you soon. Until the next season.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.