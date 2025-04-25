Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the quirky and heartwarming finale of Kian’s Bizarre B&B, fans are already calling for a second season of the hit Netflix Korean reality show.

Although Netflix has not yet officially announced a renewal, the show's ending has fuelled speculation.

Produced by Jung Hyo-min and written by Yoon Shin-hye, Kian’s Bizarre B&B premiered on April 8. Starring renowned webtoon artist Kian84, BTS’s Jin, and comedian Ji Ye-eun, the show follows the trio as they run a unique bed and breakfast built by Kian himself on Ulleungdo, a remote island in South Korea. The B&B features unusual design elements, including an entrance that requires wall climbing and a kitchen accessed via a pole.

Speaking about the show's concept, the producers shared with Netflix: “The unique charm of Kian’s Bizarre B&B lies in its unpredictability. We hope viewers will feel that they want to visit Kian’s B&B at least once. We aim for this to be a show where viewers initially watch in bewilderment, wondering, ‘What kind of reality show is this?’ but later find themselves thinking, ‘This is oddly entertaining and strangely endearing.’”

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - APRIL 15: Jin of BTS, Kian84 and Ji Ye-eun attend the Netflix series 'Kian's Bizarre B&B' press conference at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul in Jongno-gu on April 15, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images) | ImaZins via Getty Images

In the season finale, Kian, Jin, Ji Ye-eun, and YouTuber Kwak Joon-bin hosted new guests from the Ulleungdo Navy and enjoyed a festive evening featuring Kian’s signature kimchi fried rice and North Korean-style tofu rice. The series ended with fireworks, singing, and emotional farewells.

The strongest hint at a possible second season came during the final scenes. After the guests checked out, Jin nudged Kian to say their goodbye: “Say as we rehearsed, see you again in season 2," to which Kian grinned and responded, “Oh yes, everyone, see you soon. Until the next season.”