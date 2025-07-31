The Masked Singer judge Mo Gilligan reportedly fathered a secret love child with a model before getting together with current partner Taia Tulher.

The comedian, 37, welcomed a son named Rudy with model Selina Christoforou in January 2024, according to reports in The Sun. The newspaper said that while the pregnancy came following a brief fling between the two, Mo never publicly announced that he had become a father.

A source said: “Mo met Selina after messaging her on social media and they hung out casually for a few months. She found out she was pregnant in May 2023 and it was quite a shock for them both because they’d been fairly careful.

“But she wanted to have the baby, despite the fact they weren’t actually a couple. She adores their son and Mo sees him semi-regularly.”

However, Selina took to social media to slam the comedian, branding him a “deadbeat dad”. She said in a post on TikTok: “Mo Gilligan is his “dad”. Very much in quotation marks.”

She said that she went through her pregnancy “on my own”, adding that Mo has allegedly “pretty much ignored his existence”. Selina added: “I kept thinking ‘no it will get better, it has to get better’. Rudy, my son, is so unbelievable, he is the most amazing little child. I know all mums say that about their kid but he really is. He is such a f***ing joy.

“I kept thinking that that would be enough. And I kept thinking that you can’t make someone be a dad, and he made it very clear that he didn’t want to be a dad.”

Mo is currently in a relationship with 28-year-old model Taia Tulher, who is heavily pregnant with the couple’s first child together. The source added: “Now he’s about to become a dad for a second time and he’s over the moon. He has been with Taia for quite a long time now and he feels ready to settle down.”

The TV star was reported to have been in a relationship with actress Sophie Wise for around four years before their split. Mo first gained fame after featuring in viral comedy videos online before landing The Lateish Show in 2019. He went on to appear on The Big Narstie Show and was announced as a judge on ITV celebrity competition show The Masked Singer in 2020.