The official ruling of her death as an accident came over a month after the incident occurred on January 25, when Masuimi was found deceased in her home near Las Vegas. Initial investigations did not suggest any foul play, but authorities had launched an inquiry into the circumstances.

Masuimi began her modelling career in the early 2000s, gracing the pages of prominent publications such as Playboy, Maxim, Alt Magazine, and Bizarre Magazine. Though she didn't achieve mainstream fame as an actress, Masuimi appeared in several films, including Cornman: American Vegetable Hero and Giantess Battle Attack. Notably, she had an uncredited role opposite Samuel L. Jackson and Ice Cube in the 2005 action film xXx: State of the Union, portraying rapper Xzibit's character's girlfriend.

In her most recent film credit in 2023, Masuimi starred in an indie horror movie titled Protege Moi, playing the character Mercel.

Before her death, Masuimi had transitioned into an influencer role online, amassing over 300K followers on Instagram. She regularly shared horror-inspired burlesque videos and makeup tutorials on YouTube, which continue to be available online as a part of her legacy.