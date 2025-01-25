TV presenter Monty Don has revealed some of his most embarrassing moments, including running ‘stark naked’ through his garden to chase cows. | Corbis via Getty Images

TV presenter Monty Don has revealed some of his most embarrassing moments, including running ‘stark naked’ through his garden to chase cows.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The beloved 69-year-old presenter of BBC’s Gardeners’ World said he was relaxing in the bath at his home in Long Meadow, Hertfordshire, when he noticed cows had wandered into his garden. He told a news outlet: “Sometimes we have wildlife there that we don’t want. One time some cattle got in. I got in the bath, looked out of the window and there was this big white face looking at me.

“So I got a towel and rushed outside to chase them. I put on some wellies and then the towel fell, and I was running around Long Meadow stark b****** naked. But we got them out and we keep them out."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The horticultural expert, known for his calm demeanour, laughed off the incident, saying that the cows were successfully removed despite his unconventional attire.

TV presenter Monty Don has revealed some of his most embarrassing moments, including running ‘stark naked’ through his garden to chase cows. | Corbis via Getty Images

Monty also recounted another awkward moment during a dinner party, where Jerusalem artichokes left him battling with gas all weekend. Speaking on the Dish podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, he said: “They served them at dinner, and I had seconds and thirds. I spent the rest of the weekend looking for places to break wind."

Monty has been presenting BBC show 'Gardeners' World' - which sees horticulturists advise people on how to get the very best out of their gardens - since 2003 but took a break between 2008 and 2011, and he revealed in December 2024 that he has signed a new two-year contract.

Speaking to the Radio Times magazine, Monty - who is set to be on the show until at least the end of 2026 - said: "I never make plans beyond two years, but I’ve agreed to do another two (from January 2025). Every time I think, 'Am I really going to do this?' But the truth is that I do enjoy it. I’m lucky because it’s in my own garden. If the programme is made well, I’ll continue."