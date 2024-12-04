BBC star Monty Don revealed that he was back on the road again after he was rushed to A&E.

Six days ago, Monty Don posted a photograph of a frosty garden and captioned the photo: “Morning #gettingbetter.” Since then, fans of the BBC star will be delighted to hear that he is feeling better after he recently took to Instagram to reveal why he was unable to make talks in Exeter, Truro, Bath and Nottingham.

Monty Don said: “Hello, I am so sorry to have disappointed all those people who were going to come and see me in Exeter, Truro, Bath and Nottingham. But on Friday afternoon, I was rushed to A&E. I was kept in the hospital over Saturday, Sunday, Monday. I had drips and all the rest of it but I came out last night. I am feeling much better. I am going to spend the next few days quietly recuperating here at home. Hopefully by the weekend, I’ll be back to full fitness.”

Despite his recent illness, Monty Don revealed five days ago that he was able to be back on the road again and took to Instagram to say that “I’m back on the road and at the Regent Theatre, Ipswich. As dressing rooms go this has the charm of a polling booth-but the theatre is great and it will be a good evening.”

Four days ago, Monty Don shared that he was at the Cambridge Corn Exchange for a talk and revealed that the “last time I was here was in 1977 to watch wrestling…” Three days ago, Monty Don revealed on Instagram that he was in Harrogate and two days ago, he took to Instagram to say that he was in Edinburgh for the last night of the tour

Monty Don also said: “Last week’s hiccup was a bit of unexpected drama but it has been fun and all the audiences have been fantastic. In his most recent Instagram post, Monty Don shared a photograph of himself wearing what looked like pyjamas with his beloved dog by his side. The caption read: "Making sure I stay put…”

Over the years, Monty Don has unfortunately endured plenty of health battles. At the age of 10, he was diagnosed with bone-marrow cancer. All the bone marrow had to be removed from his upper arm, and he had to endure a year of radiotherapy. Monty Don has previously said: “I was in Battle Hospital in Reading, and I knew it was serious because while my father only came once, my mother came every day. And then I had radiotherapy for a year."

In 2008, Monty Don had a stroke and in an interview with the Daily Mail, recalled how he felt. He said: 'It was incredibly frightening because it was as if I had entered totally uncharted territory. I said to my wife Sarah: "Hold me because I think I'm dying and, if I am, I want to die in your arms."'

Monty Don also suffers from seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and was at first put on anti-depressants by a doctor. However, he gave them up and now uses a light box to help him transition between the seasons. When he appeared on Kate Thorton’s White Wine Question Time podcast, he explained how he feels with SAD and said: "It's a lot to do with the greyness, the lack of light and the general sense of the world just pressing in on you and no energy."

Monty Don also explained that his wife Sarah found his moods very hard to deal with and explained that "Sarah said to me, 'Look, I just can't take any longer your moods and your black depression, you've got to do something about it because if you don't, I can't live with you – I'll take the children and I'll go'."

How old is Monty Don?

Monty Don is 69 years old and was born on July 8, 1955.

Who is Monty Don’s wife, do they have children?

In 1983, Monty Don married Sarah Erskine and they share three children together, a daughter called Freya and two sons, named Adam and Tom.

Monty Don is estimated to have a net worth of £1 million and £3 million.