BBC Gardeners’ World host Monty Don recently took to his Instagram to explain why he was unable to make recent scheduled talks in Exeter, Truro, Bath and Nottingham.

Fans of Monty Don will be pleased to hear that he is feeling better after recently being admitted to A&E. Monty Don posted a photograph of a frosty garden and captioned the photo: “Morning #gettingbetter.” The photograph has received many likes, including one from Nicki Chapman, who presents BBC’s coverage of the Chelsea Flower Show, alongside Monty Don.

As if one photograph from Monty Don wasn’t enough, he also posted a photograph an hour later which he captioned: “The delicacy of winter.”

Two days ago, BBC Gardener’s World host Monty Don took to his Instagram to explain why he was unable to make his talks in Exeter, Truro, Bath and Nottingham. Monty Don had his beloved dog by his side when he said: “Hello, I am so sorry to have disappointed all those people who were going to come and see me in Exeter, Truro, Bath and Nottingham. But on Friday afternoon, I was rushed to A&E. I was kept in the hospital over Saturday, Sunday, Monday. I had drips and all the rest of it but I came out last night. I am feeling much better. I am going to spend the next few days quietly recuperating here at home. Hopefully by the weekend, I’ll be back to full fitness.”

After he revealed what had happened to him, Nicki Chapman wrote: “Best wishes Monty. Hope you feel better soon,” followed by a red heart emoji whilst TV presenter, garden writer and columnist Rachel de Thame said: @themontydon very much hope you’re soon fully recovered. Warmest wishes from me and Gerard x.”

Over the years, Monty Don has unfortunately endured plenty of health battles. At the age of 10, he was diagnosed with bone-marrow cancer. All the bone marrow had to be removed from his upper arm, and he had to endure a year of radiotherapy. Monty Don has previously said: “I was in Battle Hospital in Reading, and I knew it was serious because while my father only came once, my mother came every day. And then I had radiotherapy for a year."

In 2008, Monty Don had a stroke and in an interview with the Daily Mail, recalled how he felt. He said: 'It was incredibly frightening because it was as if I had entered totally uncharted territory. I said to my wife Sarah: "Hold me because I think I'm dying and, if I am, I want to die in your arms."'

Monty Don also suffers from seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and was at first put on anti-depressants by a doctor. However, he gave them up and now uses a light box to help him transition between the seasons. When he appeared on Kate Thorton’s White Wine Question Time podcast, he explained how he feels with SAD and said: "It's a lot to do with the greyness, the lack of light and the general sense of the world just pressing in on you and no energy."

Monty Don also explained that his wife Sarah found his moods very hard to deal with and explained that "Sarah said to me, 'Look, I just can't take any longer your moods and your black depression, you've got to do something about it because if you don't, I can't live with you – I'll take the children and I'll go'."

How old is Monty Don?

Monty Don is 69 years old and was born on July 8, 1955.

Who is Monty Don’s wife, do they have children?

In 1983, Monty Don married Sarah Erskine and they share three children together, a daughter called Freya and two sons, named Adam and Tom.

Monty Don is estimated to have a net worth of £1 million and £3 million.