Mötley Crüe have postponed their Las Vegas residency as frontman Vince Neil prepares to undergo a medical procedure.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band had been scheduled to begin an 11-show run in Las Vegas later this month, but have now rescheduled the dates to September 12 – October 3.

Fans who purchased tickets for the original shows can still use them for the rescheduled performances. In a statement, Neil, 64, apologised to fans and said his health remains his top priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To all the Crüeheads who were looking forward to see us this Spring, I'm truly sorry. My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve, and I can't wait to return to the stage. Thank you for all the well wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know."

Vince Neil | Getty Images

Mötley Crüe members Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, and John 5 issued a joint statement supporting Neil during his recovery: "Please join us in wishing Vince a speedy recovery. We are looking forward for him to get well again and take over Vegas together in September."

The nature of Neil’s medical procedure remains undisclosed, but reports indicate that it was advised by doctors.

The postponement comes just a month after a private jet crash that claimed the life of its pilot. Neil was not on board at the time, but his partner Rain Hannah Andreani and her friend were among the passengers when the aircraft veered off course and collided with a parked jet during landing at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pilot, Joie Vitosky, 78, tragically lost his life in the crash, but his daughter, Jana Schertzer, believes he saved those on board.

She told the Arizona Republic: "I honestly, wholeheartedly believe that the reason those other passengers are alive - it’s because of how he handled it."