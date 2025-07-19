Kate Albrecht, who is behind YouTube's Mr. Kate, with husband Joey Zehr, collapsed at home after giving birth.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Kate Albrecht and Joey Zehr, they are the duo behind the YouTube channel, Mr. Kate. In their videos, the married couple focus on lifestyle content, and in particular, interior design, DIY projects.

Away from their professional lives, Kate Albrecht and Joey Zehr recently became parents for a second time, and Kate was eagerly looking forward to giving birth naturally after having a son, Moon in 2019 via caesarean section.

However, although Kate gave birth to the couple’s second child, a daughter Mars naturally at home on May 22, 2025, unfortunately things went from bad to worse two weeks later. Kate was at home one day with her friend when she fell over and hit a wall after waking up from a nap after feeling woozy. Kate’s friend was looking after baby Mars at the time.

Kate told People magazine that "I was starting to just not be able to think clearly," and also said: “She put me in bed, and that's actually where my memory stops."

When Joey returned after taking Moon to a birthday party, he said: "I walk into the room, and Kate's lying in bed with blood coming out of her mouth and clearly unconscious,” and also revealed that "So I immediately jump on the bed and yell at her, and she won't wake up.”

As well as calling 911, Joey recalled that there was a film crew on their block and thought that they might have a medic as part of their team. The couple’s friend went to ask and the medic came to their house.

After suffering from a seizure in bed and on the way to the hospital, Kate was intubated and Joey told People that "At that point, she was then in a medical coma," and "I was f------ freaking out because basically the big thing that they worry about with seizures is brain bleeds."

Thankfully, Kate recovered and it was revealed that she had suffered from eclampsia. Joey said: "We knew so much information. Yet, we had no idea that two weeks after giving birth, we should be watching for preeclampsia, eclampsia." However, Joey did tell People magazine that "In hindsight, during those two weeks knowing that she had some headaches, she probably was developing preeclampsia, but we didn't really know to be watching."

Kate also gave an update on her Instagram and shared a photo of her and Mars. The caption read: “Mars is here! 💫❤️ I know a lot of you have seen the People article and have been worried and sending your love and we are so thankful for you! We are OK! We just posted the entire raw and real birth video on our YouTube channel (link in bio). It’s the most raw video we’ve ever made.

Kate also said: Birthing naturally was by far the hardest thing and I really didn’t think I could pull it off, but I did!Mars, Moon and Dada @joeyzehr and I are happy, healthy and healing now! We are working on a second video to tell the rest of the story. We are so thankful for all of you. The Creative Weirdo family is literally the best community on the internet! ❤️❤️📸 @bonfire_baelids@kristacarellaphoto”

According to the NHS, “Pre-eclampsia is a condition that affects some pregnant women, usually during the second half of pregnancy (from 20 weeks) or soon after their baby is delivered.” Early signs include high blood pressure and protein in urine, however, further symptoms such as a severe headache, vision problems, pain just below the ribs, vomiting and sudden swelling of the face, hands or feet, can develop.

The NHS recommends that “If you notice any symptoms of pre-eclampsia, seek medical advice immediately by calling your midwife, GP surgery or NHS 111.”