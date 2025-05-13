An influencer and mum was left in a coma for months after she fell from her bicycle while trying to take a selfie.

Daiane Vasconcelos is still unconscious, almost six months after falling from her bike as she tried to take a photo of herself riding.

The mum, who was 31 at the time of the incident and has since turned 32, reporrted hit a speed bump in the road as she was attempting to take the photograph. She tried to brake, but was unsuccessful. She came off the bicycle and hit her head, causing a traumatic brain injury and then a cardiac arrest.

The incident happened on Sunday December 8 in Campo Grande, Brazil. Doctors managed to save her life, but she has had “so many battles” and “several surgeries” since, according to updates her family have posted on her Instagram page.

Vasconcelos, who has a 14-year-old son and is also a lawyer, spent the first few months in hospital, but was allowed to return home on Saturday April 26, two days before her 32nd birthday. She requires 24 hour care, which is being provided for her by family members and friends. An update on her Instagram page on the day she was discharged from hospital told her 17,000 followers: “She is being fed via a tube and breathing with the help of a trachiostomy, and is still unconscious.”

Doctors had to carry out facial reconstruction surgery on the social media star as the bone around her left eye was badly damaged and her chin was broken in the accident. The Mirror reports that the surgery was successful, but Vasconcelos’ family still faces an “agonising wait” to see whether she wakes up from her coma.

Influencer and mum Daiane Vasconcelos was left in a coma for months after she fell from her bicycle while trying to take a selfie and suffered a traumatic brain injury and cardiac arrest. Photo by Instagram/@daianevasconceloss_. | Instagram/@daianevasconceloss_

The influencer’s family have started a fundraiser to raise money for the special equipment needed to help her recover. A loved one wrote on Instagram on April 26: “So far, we have not received financial aid from the government and are awaiting the process. That is why we ask for your help by sharing this post so that more people can learn about Daiane's story, so that we can continue raising funds and be able to pay for her daily physiotherapy, caregiver, speech therapist, hygiene products, special food, household expenses. . . the expenses are high and the first 6 months after the accident are very important for the evolution of her clinical condition.

The fundraiser has raised more than $34,000 at the time of writing, (on the morning of Tuesday May 13). Many people have left messages on Vasconcelos’ Instagram page to wish her well. One person said: “This story is so sad! A young woman full of life and a future ahead of her!!! May God help her!” Another person said: “You will get through this, you are strong and a warrior.”

The incident comes after a series of reports of influencers losing their lives or being seriously injured while trying to take selfies or get content for their social media feeds. Amanda dos Santos Barbosa, aged 24, died in November when she was hit by another car after falling out of moving car while trying to take selfies. 26-year-old Aanvi Kamdar died in July after falling into a 300-foot gorge while shooting a video by a waterfall for her social media. In August, Moe Sa Nay, age 14, fell to her death while she was taking selfies, also at the top of a waterfall.