TV chef Nadiya Hussain has revealed that the BBC has decided not to renew her cookery show.

In a five-minute Instagram video, the Great British Bake Off winner opened up about the decision and its wider impact on her future, including how she has felt "gaslighted" in the food industry over the last decade.

“The BBC have decided that they didn't want to commission a show,” she told her followers. “And for me, that was a huge turning point because it's something I've done for the past 10 years.”

She added: “I was already on this steady trajectory of change and I was thinking about where I wanted my career to go, and when the BBC decided they didn't want to commission the show anymore, it really did kind of solidify everything for me, and it made me dig my heels in and think 'OK, I know where I want to be'.”

Hussain, who rose to fame after winning Bake Off in 2015, has since fronted several food programmes for the BBC, including Nadiya Bakes, Nadiya's Simple Spices, and Nadiya's Fast Flavours.

Nadiya Hussain. Photo credit: Chris Terry

The BBC confirmed the decision in a statement, saying: “After several wonderful series we have made the difficult decision not to commission another cookery show with Nadiya Hussain at the moment. Nadiya remains a much-valued part of the BBC family, and we look forward to working together on future projects.”

In her video, Hussain also spoke candidly about the challenges she’s faced as a Muslim woman working in the culinary media space. “As a Muslim woman, I work in an industry that doesn't always support people like me or recognise my talent or full potential,” she said. “There's a lot of gaslighting, making me feel like what's actually happening isn't happening.”

While she did not detail her future plans, Hussain said she is now “working on some new things” and is determined to move in a “positive direction”.

“I'm working with people who believe my voice has a platform, and believing in my talent,” she said. “I'm excited about taking back a bit of ownership of what I do, how I do it and who I work with, and that's given me a freedom I haven't had in the last 10 years.”

Hussain also spoke about her position on the war in Gaza and how it has influenced her professional choices. “I'm way more mindful of who I work with, brands I work with, especially if they are brands that support the genocide,” she said. “I've made sure I'm actively working with brands that align with me.”