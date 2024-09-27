Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Naomi Campbell has spoken out for the first time following an inquiry into her charity led to the model’s being removed as trustee. According to the Daily Mail Naomi ,54, was tearful as she spoke to reporters in Paris.

Naomi Campbell said: “We are investigating on our side as I was not in control of my charity. I put the control in the hands of a legal lawyer so we are investigating to find out what and how, as anything I do and every penny I ever raise goes towards charities.”

The British supermodel has been banned from her role as trustee for five years. An inquiry found that between April 2016 and July 2022, just 8.5 percent of the charity's overall spending was on charitable grants.

The inquiry also found some spending was mismanaged by the charity's trustees. This reportedly included a £12,300 flight from London to Nice in 2018 for transferring art and jewellery.

This isn't the first time the model has faced controversy in her career. In the nineties Naomi pleaded guilty to assaulting her assistant and in 2007 she apologised for throwing a mobile phone at her housekeeper.

The supermodel attended an event in Paris where she was awarded the medal of 'Chevalier de l'Ordres des Arts et des Lettres' as she broke down in tears. Naomi Campbell is currently in Paris for Paris Fashion Week.

