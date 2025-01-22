Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Star of American reality television series, Mob Wives, Natalie DiDonato, has been reported missing after failing to board two flights home. A police report was filed Tuesday morning (21 January) in Las Vegas after DiDonato, 44, who appeared on season five of the hit show, sparked fears for her safety, per TMZ.

DiDonato's concerned family spoke with police in Philadelphia - where the star visited earlier this month - after she missed a January 5 flight home to Florida. DiDonato also failed to board another flight home to Florida that was booked by a friend and her current whereabouts are unknown.

Her mother Denise Fuoco told TMZ that she last spoke to her daughter a week ago on FaceTime and that DiDonato appeared “nervous and distressed.” Denise says they had a “brief conversation”, but Natalie “rushed off the phone” and didn't say where she was, telling her she had to go.

A reality TV star has been reported as missing after she has failed to board two flights home. (Photo: @nataliedidonato on Instagram) | @nataliedidonato on Instagram

Denise says one of DiDonato's friends named Ben updated her on Monday that her daughter was in Las Vegas and had “reached out to him for help getting back home to Florida.” She said Ben claims DiDonato contacted him four days prior on WhatsApp, where she sounded “distressed” and asked for money for a flight.

Denise adds Ben bought a ticket for DiDonato but that she never boarded the flight to Florida. Ben is believed to be the last person to have spoken to DiDonato and he filed the missing person report.

Denise says she is “sick” over her daughter's whereabouts. DiDonato's most recent Instagram post from December 2024 showed her reflecting on turning 44.

She wrote: “Not bad for 44. I love me some me. 44 sitting on 24’s still. (it’s not my bday…I’m just feelin myself, dropped 10 lbs…hit that goal weight). Getting older is a blessing, can't believe I made it this far. I'm embracing my age because to me it's a badge of honor to have made it to 44.”