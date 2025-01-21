Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Noel Fielding is a comedian and actor - but here’s all you need to know about his personal life, including his relationships and net worth.

Fielding has had a career spanning almost 30 years - but fears have been raised for him recently after he is said to have abruptly withdrawn from filming the second season of his Apple TV+ series show, The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, due to ill health.

In light of this, The Great British Bake Off bosses are also said to be establishing a contingency plan if he is not able to present the 2025 series of the baking reality show.

Confirming that Field had to stop filming for the Dick Turpin series, a spokesperson for the comedian told MailOnline: "This is a private and confidential matter regarding our client's health. We are saddened by the decision to cease production but cannot make any further comment on this matter."

But, away from his professional career just who is Fielding? Here’s everything you need to know about Fielding.

Who is Noel Fielding?

Noel Fielding first rose to public prominence by being part of The Mighty Boosh comedy troupe in the 2000s. In more recent years, he has made a name for himself as the co-presenter of The Great British Bake Off since 2017.

He is known for his dark and surreal comedic style and his quirky dress sense, something which he often references while he presents Bake Off.

The star first began performing stand-up comedy when he graduated from art school in 1995. It was two years later that he first met Mighty Boosh collaborator Julian Barratt when the pair both appeared on the same comedy bill at a pub in north London. The Mighty Boosh was created the following year, and went on to inspire a TV show. In 2004, the Tv show The Mighty Boosh aired on BBC Three and ran for three series until 2007.

After The Mighty Boosh ended, he wrote and starred in two series of a solo show for Channel 4 called Noel Fielding's Luxury Comedy, which ran between 2012 and 2014. He has also appeared as a team captain on the BBC Two comedy panel show Never Mind the Buzzcocks, originally from 2009 to 2015, and again since 2021.

Fielding has presented the hugely popular show Bake Off since it moved to Channel 4 in 2017, co-hosting first with Sandi Toksvig, then Matt Lucas and most recently Alison Hammond.

How old is Noel Fielding?

The star is 51 years old. He was born on May 21 1973, and therefore will turn 52 later this year.

Who is Noel Fielding in a relationship with?

Fielding is in a relationship with radio DJ Lliana Bird. The 43-year-old has also worked as a writer, actress, podcast host and is the co-founder of charities including Help Refugees and The Kindly Collective. The star has also appeared on TV for appearances on Sky News, BBC News and as a guest on Springwatch.

Bird appeared in several episodes of The Mighty Boosh, which is where it is believed the couple met. They are said to have started dating in 2010, but it’s not known exactly when or how the couple’s relationship began as they are both very private and have not publicly shared many details of their romance. They now live together in north London with their two children. They are not married.

Who are Noel Fielding’s children?

Fielding and Bird share two daughters. Their first, named Dali after Fielding’s favourite artist Salvador Dalí, was born in 2018. Shortly after Dali was born, Fielding spoke about being a new dad during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show. He said: "She is very beautiful and she blows my mind about a hundred times a day," he told the presenter. It's a new level of tiredness that I've never experienced. I've done a lot of all-nighters in my life. In a way I've been in training for this moment all my life."

Their second, called Iggy after Iggy Pop, was born in 2020. At the time, the the mum-of-two announced the happy news on Instagram by posting a photo of four spiders made out of pipe cleaners and different coloured microphone covers. She captioned the picture: "The Bird Fielding family of [spider emoji] x x (finally figured out what to do with all my old mic covers!) #halloweencrafts." Lliana wrote in a comment: "Noel is pink, Dali is orange, I'm grey and Iggy is red [heart emojis]."

Who are Noel Fielding’s family?

Fielding has a paternal half-brother called Michael Fielding. He is younger than Noel, and is 42 years old - although on January 23 he will turn 43. He is also a comedian and actor.

Fans will know him as he has often appeared alongside his elder brother on TV shows. For example, he played the role of Naboo in The Mighty Boosh. More recently, he played Benny Turpin in The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin.

It was Michael who actually inspired the name The Mighty Boosh. Noel said in his Jonathan Ross interview that the abstract name of the show came about from one of his brother’s friends who described his hair as being like a "mighty bush" as he had curly hair. Michael has also confirmed this story is true.

Fielding is set to have a net worth of $6million (£4.5m), according to Celebrity Net Worth.