The Great British Bake Off bosses are said to be establishing a contingency plan if Noel Fielding is not able to present the 2025 series of the baking reality show.

The report comes after Fielding is said to have abruptly withdrawn from filming the second season of his Apple TV+ series show, The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, due to ill health.

Love Productions, the makers of the Channel 4 baking show, which airs annually in the autumn but is filmed between April and August, are said to be concerned for the star's health and are working on a back-up plan in case he also has to step down from his presenting role.

An insider told Mail Online: “Everyone at Love Productions was, of course, worried to learn about Noel's ill health, and will do everything they can to support him. Nothing is set in stone, but they are preparing for every possible outcome and have plans in place if Noel is unable to continue as host on series 16.”

The 51-year-old actor and executive producer stepped back from filming The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin due to undisclosed health issues, halting production and leaving over 100 cast and crew members without work. A spokesperson for the comedian confirmed the development to MailOnline: "This is a private and confidential matter regarding our client's health. We are saddened by the decision to cease production but cannot make any further comment on this matter."

The sudden decision to end production has reportedly left many involved in the show devastated. Filming had been set to resume after the Christmas break, but Fielding’s departure forced producers to cancel the multi-million-pound project mid-production.

The Great British Bake Off hosts Paul Hollywood, Alison Hammon, Prue Leith and Noel Fielding. Credit: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4.

A source close to the series told The Times: "Noel has said that he can’t film anymore, and so there was no choice but to stop. People have been very concerned about Noel’s wellbeing and gave him time to recover, but there are significant repercussions. Some people are furious."

Reports indicate that cast and crew members are now exploring the possibility of a class-action lawsuit against the show’s production company, with Fielding potentially implicated as both a co-writer and executive producer.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin was a hit upon its debut, offering a comedic take on the life of the infamous 18th-century highwayman. The show, featuring a star-studded cast including Hugh Bonneville, Tamsin Greig, and Greg Davies, has been shelved indefinitely, with no word on its future.

Fielding has presented the hugely popular show Bake Off since it moved to Channel 4 in 2017, co-hosting first with Sandi Toksvig, then Matt Lucas and most recently Alison Hammond. Fielding has previously had to miss presenting short sections of the show due to ill health.

The star has posted on his Instagram page twice in recent days; the first was to give tribute to film director David Lynch and the second was to pay tribute to footballer Denis Law. Many of his 1.4 million followers have commented on the post to express their concern for his health and send their well-wishes, but he has not responded to any of them. It is reported that Fielding is recuperating in France.