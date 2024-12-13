Junior Bake Off is returning to screens in the new year, with the latest crop of young bakers set to go head-to-head to crown a new winner.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year’s series saw 12-year-old Tilly, from Oxfordshire, take home the title after impressing the judges. Upon winning, the youngster said: "I wasn’t expecting to be the winner, I didn’t even really think I would get on the show!

"This competition meant so much to me, it’s been the best time of my life. Maybe I will have my own bakery one day!’"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s almost time for another group of young bakers to enter the tent and try to impress the judges. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming 10th series.

It comes after the main series, The Great British Bake Off, crowned its series 15 winner. Carmarthenshire nurse Georgie Grasso won the series after a tense final, saying after her win: "This is just incredible. I can't believe that I have won The Great British Bake Off."

Liam Charles, Harry Hill, and Ravneet Gill | Channel 4

Who are the Junior Bake Off judges?

Beloved comedian Harry Hill returns to host the show after charming viewers and contestants alike. Liam Charles and Ranveet Gill also return as judges.

Liam is a former contestant of The Great British Bake Off, having competed on the eighth series of the show and finishing fifth. Since then, he has released multiple baking books, and went on to launch a successful television career. He also hosts Bake Off: The Professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ranveet Gill is a pastry chef and food columnist for outlets such as The Guardian and The Daily Telegraph. She replaced Prue Leith as Junior Bake off judge in 2020. Gill also appears on Five Star Kitchen: Britain’s Next Great Chef as a judge, alongside Michel Roux Jr and Mike Reid.

What can we expect from Junior Bake Off series 10?

While details have been kept under wraps mostly, we know that bakers between the age of nine and 12 will enter the famous Bake Off tent to compete to become the new Junior Bake Off champion. Contestants will take part in multiple challenges to show off their baking skills and impress the judges.

Junior Bake Off will return for its series 10 premiere on Monday, January 6 at 5pm on Channel 4.