The Great British Bake Off drew to a close yesterday evening, with a shock result seeing one baker crowned the 2024 champion.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tensions were high in the famous tent as bakers Christaan, Dylan and Georgie undertook the final challenges of the series. As is tradition with The Great British Bake Off final, the contestants were creating show-stopping bakes to present as part of a huge summer garden party picnic, featuring eliminated bakers and the finalists’ families.

But who walked away with the famous cake stand and was crowned the 2024 champion? Here’s what went down in the final episode of series 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who won The Great British Bake Off 2024?

Despite stumbles in the final, viewers watched on the edge of their seat as Georgie was crowned the 2024 champion after fighting off stiff competition. The 34-year-old paediatric nurse from Carmarthenshire said she “can’t believe” she had taken the win, adding: "I have got this and that wrong with me and think I can’t do it, and you make excuses.

Georgie, 34 from Carmarthenshire, was named the 2024 Bake Off winner | PA Wire

"For once I thought I am just going to go for it and put my everything into it. Working all hours and I sacrificed time with the kids and the family."

It came as a shock for viewers, who saw Georgie almost quit the competition in last week’s semi-final after she struggled with an elaborate opera cake in the technical challenge. Host Alison Hammond was able to talk her down from quitting altogether, a move that has proved vital in Georgie being crowned the 2024 winner.

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood said that Georgie’s win was more than earned. Prue said: "Georgie did what she does best - classic British baking beautifully done, and won it and quite right too,” while Paul added: "The Welsh wonder, Georgie, smashed it out of the park."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What happened in The Great British Bake Off final 2024?

Christaan, Dylan and Georgie were all welcomed into the tent for their final set of challenge. The finale included the bakers being challenged to bake a plate of perfect scones, arrange an afternoon tea, and create a spectacular tiered hanging cake for the series’ final show-stopper challenge.

20-year-old shop assistant Dylan has quickly become a favourite to take the title after impressing the judges and viewers over the past few weeks with his incredible bakes. But the youngest finalist hit a speed bump in the final, struggling with his scones.

While many had earmarked him as winner coming into the final, Dylan struggled in the first challenge of the episode as he served up a plate of scone that crumbled under the pressure of the final. Georgie also received mixed feedback for her scones, while Christaan received the strongest feedback for the challenge that saw the bakers create 12 sweet scones and 12 savoury scones. .

Next up was the challenge was the technical, with Prue asking the bakers to serve up a delectable afternoon tea comprising of a bread roll, a strawberry tart and a sponge cake, testing all of their baking prowess. Judges blind as it always is, Dylan stumbled yet again, placing third, while Georgie came second and Christaan finished the challenge in first place, continuing his strong final showing up to that point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final challenge was a show-stopper in the truest sense of the word. Christaan, Dylan and Georgie were tasked with creating a stunning tiered hanging cake, with everything riding on the construction and quality of the cake to make sure efforts didn’t fall straight on the floor.

After a gruelling four-and-a-half hours to complete the challenge, Georgie was told that her cake was “delicious”, while Dylan redeemed himself from the previous challenges although Paul did point out some flaws in the cake. Christaan was also told that while his cake was delicious, it was slightly overbaked.