The 15th series of The Great British Bake Off is about to draw to a close but the show has created some memorable moments for viewers this year

Christaan, Dylan and Georgie are all remaining for the final of The Great British Bake off, with one set to walk away with the famous cake-stand at the end of tonight’s (November 26) finale episode. But while the bakers will be looking forward to impressing the judges one last time, the series has provided some memorable and dramatic moments.

From show-stopping bakes to medical emergencies in the tent, the bakers have been through the wringer this year - here are some of the most memorable moments from series 15 of The Great British Bake Off.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith prepare to name this year's winner

Hollywood handshakes

The famous Hollywood handshake given out by Paul sometimes means more to the bakers than grabbing the Star Baker crowning at the end of each show. This year, it was Illiyin Morrison, a midwife from Norfolk, who took the first handshake of the series only 30 minutes into the show’s first episode after wowing the judges with her cinnamon rolls.

20-year-old Dylan also gained a memorable Hollywood handshake for his Gochujang and Garlic Savoury Buns in Bread Week, earning the accolade from the ‘King of Bread’ himself as well as picking up Star baker at the end of the episode.

Week 2 chaos in the tent

67-year-old retired university lecturer Jeff had already withdrew from the week one after the signature challenge, with the judges giving a by for any eliminations as a result. He returned in the second episode ready to bake, but unfortunately illness struck him again after the first challenge.

Jeff stormed out fo the tent saying that he had “had enough”. Alison and Noel followed him out of the tent to console him and he decided he was calling time on his journey in the tent, with Jeff adding: “This time, it just wasn’t right for me”.

Illiyin also caused concern for the bakers and crew in week two when she collapsed in the tent during the final showstopper challenger, in which bakers were instructed to create a biscuit puppet theatre. The 31-year-old midwife turned to crew members during the challenge and said she was felling “a bit dizzy”.

She was noticeably unsteady on her feet, with on-set medics helping her to the floor and putting her in the recovery position. The incident caused concern for the bakers and hosts, as well as the judges with Pure asking the baker if she was feeling ok.

While being guided away from the tent by medic to be checked over, Illiyin said: “Handshakes the first episode, fainting the second.” Luckily, she had completed her showstopper, with Noel stepping in to present it to the judges.

Not only that, but ahead of judging for the final challenge, Dylan took a tumble from his stool at his bench as he tried to reach for his water bottle. The baker laughed, quickly telling everyone that he was “good”. Baker Andy said that the contestants were “dropping like flies”, with Paul proclaiming “what the hell is going on!?”

Alison Hammond’s fall

Bake Off presenters Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding

Filing the boots as Great British Bake Off presenter is a big task for anyone but in her second series on the show, This Morning host Alison Hammond has firmly cemented herself as a welcome addition to the show. One memorable moment from this year’s show saw Alison take a tumble over one of the work benches as he encouraged bakers on in week eight.

Saying that she was going to “add a bit of happiness” during a tense challenge, Alison flipped her legs over an unused work bench in a flurry of joy, but found herself face-planting on the other side. Shouting “don’t come over here” to the cameras” the presenter left the bakers in stiches as she recovered from a bruised body and bruised ego.

Her fellow presenter Noel Fielding got in on the action, climbing on top of Alison in an attempt to spare her blushes. He proclaimed it “the best thing I’ve ever seen... ever”.

Georgie comes close to quitting

Georgie, who has made the final, almost gave up on her Bake Off journey after hitting trouble ion last week’s semi-final. Despite rising to the top of the group with two Star Baker wins under her belt, with one coming the week before the semi-final, Georgie’s attempts at creating an opera cake for the showstopper challenge proved too much for her to handle.

She proclaimed “I quit!” during the challenge, leaving viewers worrying that a favourite could be leaving the competition with the final right around the corner. She said: “I’m going, I’ve had enough, I’m going. I just don’t want to do it. I’m done. I’m going to stand here until the end.”

However, Alison stepped in to calm the baker down and get her back on track. The host told the paediatric nurse: “Listen to me, I’ve been where you are, what you’ve just done, listen, this is what you’re doing.

“You put yourself into a ‘I can’t do this’. Listen to me you’ve got this, a million per cent. Please, I’m begging ya, get that negative and throw it away right now.”

Alison’s words of encouragement did in fact get Georgie back on track and she was able to sail through to the final.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off final

This year’s Great British Bake Off final will air at 8pm on Tuesday, November 26. You will be able to watch live on Channel 4 or on the channel’s streaming service.

You can also catch up with the series so far and re-watch its biggest moments on the streaming service. Previous series are also available to watch for those wanting to re-visit the tent.