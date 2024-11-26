The stunning bakes are not the only thing capturing the imagination of Great British Bake Off viewers this year, with many taken in by the stunning filming location.

The Great British Bake Off is one of the most quintessentially British shows on TV and, now in its 15th series, has been a mainstay on TV schedules for 14 years. In its time on screen, the show’s gorgeous backdrop has become just as famous as the show it hosts.

Here’s everything you need to know about the filming location for The Great British Bake Off.

Where is The Great British Bake Off filmed?

The current series of the Great British Bake Off was filmed on the grounds of Welford Park in Berkshire. The finale also takes place on the grounds, with the impressive Grad I-listed Welford Park House providing a stunning backdrop for the show.

Welford Park was the home of the Great British Bake Off tent between 2014 and 2019, before the show moved production to Down Hall in Essex for the series filmed amid the Covid pandemic in 2021. However, it return to Welford Park for the 2022 series.

Prior to this, the very first series, which aired in 2010, filmed at multiple locations across the UK including Scone Palace in the Cotswolds, the market town of Bakewell in Sandwell and the finale took place at Fulham Palace in Mousehole. The 2011 series filmed at Valentines Mansion in Redbridge, while the 2012 and 2013 series filmed at Harptree Court in Somerset.

Can you visit Welford Park?

Avid fans of the show can visit Welford Park for four weeks out of the year, with the owners opening up the grounds for the public to view the beautiful snowdrops blooming. The dates of these public opening times vary from year to year depending on when the flowers bloom.

You can book off-peak tickets (Wednesdays & Thursdays) and peak tickets (Fridays - Sundays) to view the snowdrops from January 29, 2025 on the Welford Park website. A ‘Spectacle of Light’ event also takes place in the autumn, however the dates for 2024 have already passed for this.

When is The Great British Bake Off final?

The final of the 2024 series of The Great British Bake Off takes place on Tuesday, November 26 at 8pm. You can watch live as bakers Christaan, Dylan and Georgie compete for the famous cake stand live on Channel 4 or on the channel’s streaming service.

The episode will be available to watch on catch up after it airs live. You can also catch up on previous episodes and series on the streaming service.