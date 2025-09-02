Sir Richard Branson’s Caribbean retreat Necker Island has been hit by tragedy after executive sous chef Sihle Somdaka died in a buggy crash.

Emergency services flew to the private island but were unable to save the young father-of-two. Sir Richard is said to be “deeply saddened” by the tragedy.

The 75-year-old entrepreneur was not on the island at the time of the incident but has been in close contact with staff and the chef’s family, according to reports.

Sihle, aged 37 and originally from Cape Town, South Africa, was found fatally injured late on Friday after apparently losing control of an electric buggy shortly after leaving a farewell party at the island’s Great House.

The crash took place just before midnight, as Sihle drove down a steep hillside in one of the resort’s buggies.

Island medics attempted CPR before a doctor was flown in from neighbouring Moskito Island. He was then transported by boat to Peebles Hospital on Tortola, where he was pronounced dead from a head injury.

Police in the British Virgin Islands have launched a full investigation into the circumstances of the crash. A source told The Sun staff on Necker Island are working closely with local authorities to establish what happened.

Sihle was described as a rising star in the culinary world. The father-of-two had worked in high-end restaurants across the Middle East, including in Doha and Kuwait, before securing a position on Branson’s £95,000-a-night private island.

Days before his death, Sihle shared images on social media of himself enjoying the beaches and jet skis at Necker Island, captioning one photograph: “Caribbean life.”