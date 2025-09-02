Oscar-nominated actor Graham Greene has died at the age of 73.

The passing of the Canadian First Nations actor was confirmed by his manager Gerry Jordan. He told CBC News: “It is with deep sadness we announce the peaceful passing of award-winning legendary Canadian actor Graham Greene.”

Greene grew to international fame with his role as Kicking Bird in the 1990 film Dances With Wolves, acting alongside Kevin Costner in the Hollywood blockbuster. He received praise from audiences and critics for his performance, and eventually landed himself an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

His other notable film role include 1995’s Die Hard with a Vengeance, the 1999 adaptation of The Green Mile, as well as in the 2009 Twilight sequel The Twilight Saga: New Moon. Greene also appeared in Maverick, Transamerica, Casino Jack and Winter’s Tale among many other productions.

Greene also appeared in various television shows, including recent hits such as Riverdale, Goliath, American Gods, 1883, The Last Of Us, and in the 2024 Marvel series Echo. He also appeared in the 2018 video game Red Dead Redemption 2 as Rains Fall.

Tributes have poured in for the star of the screen. Fellow actor Lou Diamond Phillips said: “Heartbroken. Terribly saddened to hear of the passing of Graham Greene at only 73.

“From Wolf Lake to Longmire, we had a beautiful friendship. An Actor’s Actor. One of the wittiest, wiliest, warmest people I’ve ever known. Iconic and Legendary. RIP, My Brother.”

One fan said: “RIP Graham Greene. Every time he popped up on screen when I was a kid, my mom would excitedly point him out for being an actual Native on the screen. Able to be deadly serious and infinitely hilarious (even in smaller roles like Last of Us), he ate up the screen. Nʌki’wah brother.”

Another fan added: “Greene was a powerhouse actor who elevated projects whenever he was on screen. I’ll remember him most for his outstanding performance in Dances with Wolves. He’s a big reason this film won Best Picture. Rest in Peace to a giant.”