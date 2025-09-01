Former heavyweight champion and British boxing legend Joe Bugner has died.

Born in Hungary but raised in the UK, the former British, European, and Commonwealth heavyweight champion fought legends like Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.

He twice went the distance with Ali - first in Las Vegas in 1973, then in Kuala Lumpur in 1975 in a world title fight that lasted 15 rounds. Both ended in unanimous decision defeats.

He also faced Frazier at Earls Court in London, just months after his first clash with Ali.

Bugner’s breakthrough came in 1971 when he beat Henry Cooper on points to claim the British, European, and Commonwealth titles.

He defended the European crown against Jurgen Blin but later lost all three belts to Jack Bodell. Over the course of his career, he also squared off against Earnie Shavers and Frank Bruno.

His final record stood at 69 wins (41 by knockout), 13 losses, and one draw.

A spokesperson for the British Boxing Board of Control said: “It is with great sadness that the former British, European, Commonwealth heavyweight champion and world championship contender Joe Bugner has passed away at his care home in Brisbane, Australia.

“The British Boxing Board of Control passes on its condolences to Joe's family.”

Boxing promoter Frank Warren added: “Sad news to hear of the passing of Joe Bugner, former British, European and Commonwealth Champion, and a man who went the distance with both Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.

“He also participated in the first fight I did on ITV - a great man who will be missed. I'm sending my regards to his family. May he rest in peace.”