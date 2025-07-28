Boxing world champion Dwight Muhammad Qawi dies age 72 - five years after dementia diagnosis
His sister, Wanda King, confirmed the news on Friday, describing Qawi as a devoted father and grandfather who “fought his dementia illness just like he was fighting in the ring.”
The ex-world champion was diagnosed with dementia five years ago.
Qawi rose from prison to the top of the sport, becoming WBC light-heavyweight champion before later capturing the WBA cruiserweight title.
The WBC paid tribute, calling him “a role model in society” and praising his journey from incarceration to champion.
One of his most iconic fights came in 1986 — a punishing split-decision loss to Evander Holyfield that remains a standout in cruiserweight history. He lost the rematch via stoppage and fell short in his final title shot against Robert Daniels.
Qawi retired in 1999 at age 46 and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2004.
Outside the ring, he dedicated himself to training young fighters and supporting those battling addiction — staying in the fight long after his final bell.
