Ned Fulmer is best known as the co-founder of The Try Guys, an American online entertainment group and media production company.

Ned Fulmer, the co-founder of The Try Guys, has revealed that he has separated from his wife Ariel after 15 years together and three years after a cheating scandal that rocked the internet at the time.

TMZ reported that “Sources close to the former couple tell us they are no longer together romantically. We're told they will have an open discussion about where they stand in their relationship on his newly announced podcast, "Rock Bottom," on Wednesday.”

The Try Guys, which Ned Fulmer was the co-founder of, along with Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang, were best known as an entertainment group and media production company that produced content for their YouTube content.

The group became known for activities such as testing their sperm count, shaving their legs and wearing women’s underwear. However, in 2022, the group was rocked after Ned Fulmer was found to be cheating on his wife.

Ned Fulmer has separated from his wife Ariel after 15 years, what happened in the cheating scandal?

In September 2022, The Try Guys, released a statement on X, then Twitter and said: “Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys. As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.”

Ned Fulmer posted an Instagram apology at the time, but then deleted it. The apology statement at the time reportedly said: “Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship.”

He also said: “I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.”

In an interview with People magazine, Ned Fulmer said: “It’s obviously not how real relationships work. And I think that disconnect was challenging for me to deal with, and I obviously dealt with it in a very self-destructive and painful way.”

Ned Fulmer also said: “Having that break and the ability to reassess what privacy meant to us was like completely transformative,” said the creator of his time out of the spotlight. “It helped us realize that we don't want our kids to be in videos, that we don't wanna discuss our family life or our relationship in videos.”

In Ned Fulmer’s new podcast, Rock Bottom, he and Ariel will speak publicly for the first time about the cheating scandal. Ned Fulmer has taken to Instagram and said: “Thank you so much to @people for speaking to me about my new show, Rock Bottom.

“I know it’s been a while since you’ve heard from me. I’m excited to return to creating, although things are going to look a bit different this time around. My show is about surviving Rock Bottom, and tune in to my debut episode with Ariel on Wednesday to gain an understanding of what the past three years have been like and how we are building something new.”