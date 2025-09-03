S CLUB 7 star Rachel Stevens has split from Dancing On Ice pro Brendyn Hatfield after three years of dating.

S CLUB 7 singer Rachel Stevens is single after splitting from her Dancing On Ice boyfriend, pro Brendyn Hatfield, after three years of dating. A friend told The Sun that "It is incredibly sad and a relatively recent thing.

"Both Rachel and Brendyn felt there was no way forward for them.

"Rachel recently took herself to Marbella with her two daughters to get some much-needed headspace, and Brendyn and his young son have now moved out of the family home into a flat.

"There is still a lot of affection there, and no regrets.

"But it isn't easy trying to make a blended family run seamlessly and in the end, tensions between Rachel and Brendyn got too much and they don't ever want to row in front of their kids who remain their priority.

S CLUB 7 star Rachel Stevens has split from Dancing On Ice pro Brendyn Hatfield after three years of dating.

"It is obviously a huge transition for Rachel who has effectively been in a relationship for the past two decades - but she will doubtless be inundated with offers now she's back on the market.

"It is heartbreaking but Rachel and Brendyn hope to maintain a friendship."

Two days ago, Rachel took to her Instagram and wrote: “As the summer comes to an end I wanted to share a little snippet from my gorgeous holiday with my girls. It was a last minute trip and so needed for my heart and soul🙏🏻to get away and get some R&R

“A chance to breathe and slow down in the beautiful @meliahtlresorts in Marbella.”

Rachel Stevens was previously married to her childhood sweetheart Alex Bourne and the couple split in July 2022, shortly before they were due to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary. The couple share two daughters together, Amelie and Minnie.

Rachel Stevens revealed to Anna Whitehouse on her podcast Dirty Mother Pukka about dealing with the breakdown of her marriage with her children and said: “It’s not just the partner you are ending it with, it’s the family, the life you’ve created, your home, it’s like your whole life is about to.

“It’s a scary place but it’s also an incredibly empowering place.

“I think when young, ‘you know what, I need to do.’

“Kids are always going to be your priority but, you have to be the number one priority too in the mix, because you are the one teaching them.

“They are like little sponges, they pick up everything that is going on.

“I feel like. It’s teaching them loving, healthy relationships.”

After being partnered with Brendyn Hatfield on Dancing On Ice, the couple started officially dating months afterwards in November 2022. When it was Brendyn’s 40th birthday in January, Rachel took to her social media and wrote: “Celebrating my @brendynhatfield today. My love, my soul mate. Happiest of birthdays my darling and welcome to the 40s club.

“Hope this is your best decade yet full of everything you wish for. I love you with all my heart.”

Who is Rachel Stevens’ ex-husband, has he remarried?

Rachel Stevens’ ex-husband is property mogul Alex Bourne who remarried in February of this year. He tied the knot with art dealer Lily at Lime Kiln lodges in East Sussex. She is currently expecting the couple’s first baby together.