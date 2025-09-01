Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, the eldest daughter of Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and rock star Ian Mellencamp have reportedly broken up.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to reports, Prince Albert of Monaco’s daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi has split from musician boyfriend Ian Mellencamp after nine years. A source told the Daily Mail that “They've been a pivotal part of each other's lives, but it was time for them to go their separate ways.”

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, 33, is the daughter of Tamara Rotolo and Prince Albert of Monaco, she was born in 1992 as the result of a relationship between the Prince and waitress turned real estate agent Tamara. In June of this year, she joined her father at the opening ceremony of the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Tatler magazine, “Prince Albert didn’t publicly acknowledge her existence until 2006, when she was 14 – one year after he recognised a two-year-old Alexandre as his son in 2005.

“Both children were born out of wedlock, and thus hold no claim to Monaco’s throne, but they are said to be close with their father and his family.”

Prince Albert of Monaco’s daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi reportedly splits from musician Ian Mellencamp. US actress and singer Jazmin Grace Grimaldi poses during the opening ceremony of the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, on June 13, 2025. Photo: Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi was also photographed with her father at the Princess Grace Awards 40th Anniversary Gala in New York in 2024. Singer and actress Jazmin revealed in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine in 2015 about her connection to her late grandmother, the actress turned Princess, Grace Kelly.

L-R) Albert II, Prince of Monaco and Jazmin Grace Grimaldi attend the Princess Grace Awards 40th Anniversary Gala at The Pierre Hotel on October 23, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Jazmin said: "One of my first and fondest memories involving my grandmother was watching High Society," and also said: It was the first time I realized we had a connection. I'm passionate about acting, singing, and dancing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also discussed when the world found out about her existence and said: "I was 14, getting ready to go to high school, when it hit the media that my father had a daughter, and it was me," and also revealed that "It's a difficult time for any young adult, and it was an adjustment to have that attention. But I knew it was going to come someday."

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi had been dating musician Ian Mellencamp, the nephew of John Mellencamp, for nine years. Although Jazmin’s father Prince Albert has acknowledged her existence, she has no claim to the Monegasque throne.

On July 1, 2011, Prince Albert of Monaco married South African Olympic swimmer Charlene Wittstock in a civil ceremony, followed by a religious ceremony the day after. Princess Charlene of Monaco gave birth to twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, who were born on December 10, 2014.