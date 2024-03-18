Prince Albert of Monaco's niece Charlotte Casiraghi rumoured to be dating after reported split from husband
and live on Freeview channel 276
Charlotte Casiraghi, the niece of Prince Albert of Monaco, is rumoured to have gone on dates with a French novelist after reportedly splitting from her husband. Charlotte, who is the granddaughter of the late actress Grace Kelly, who was married to Prince Rainier of Monaco, is believed to have gone on dates with novelist Nicolas Mathieu after reportedly splitting from her husband Dimitri Rassam. According to Voici, the couple are believed to have split two months ago after four years of marriage.
Charlotte and Dimitri married in a civil ceremony in June 2019 and exchanged vows at the palace Throne Room in Monaco. The bride wore a dress designed by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent and it is thought that the bows on her dress were a nod to the ones that featured on the back of her late grandmother Grace Kelly’s iconic bridal gown.
After their civil ceremony, the couple celebrated their wedding in the South of France and Charlotte wore a Giambattista Valli dress, which was similar to the bridal gown her mother Princess Caroline of Hanover wore in 1978. Their wedding was attended by Monaco’s monarch, Prince Albert of Monaco (the uncle of Princess Charlotte), his wife Princess Charlene and their twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.
Dimitri Rassam is the son of French actress Carole Bouquet who starred in Sex and the City and producer Jean Pierre Rassam. The couple share a son together, Balthazar and Charlotte has a son from a previous relationship with comedian Gad Elmaleh.
Charlotte is now reportedly enjoying dates with novelist Nicolas Mathieu, who is the winner of the Goncourt Prize and is a father-of-one. According to Tatler magazine, “The two were pictured in Paris Match as they took a romantic stroll through the streets of Paris, seemingly enjoying the spring-like weather. Relaxed and seemingly content in one another’s company, they went to take a seat on the terrace of a local cafe for coffee.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.