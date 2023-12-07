The auction is for fashion lovers wanting a piece of history and will feature items from celebrities and luxury fashion designers

Princess Diana dress to be sold at Julien’s auctions (Getty)

There have been many iconic fashion moments over the years and now some of those items are going up for sale at Julien’s Auctions Unstoppable: Signature Styles of Iconic Women. The live online auction will take place on Thursday January 11 from 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The auction will feature fashion items from the most iconic women including Princess Diana, Grace Kelly, Sarah Jessica Parker, Nicole Kidman, Paris Hilton and Cher. Plus items made by luxury fashion designers for special events and films.

Which items will be available to buy at Julien’s Auctions?

Princess Diana - A Bardot style black velvet cocktail dress with stripe detail around the edges (estimate: $100,000-$200,000). The dress was worn by the late Princess of Wales to a private event and was created by one of her favourite designers Catherine Walker.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grace Kelly - A green wool tweed sleeveless dress and matching cropped jacket by Givenchy (estimate: $60,000-$80,000). The outfit was worn by Grace Kelly when she visited President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in the White House.

Sarah Jessica Parker - The iconic white tutu skirt with satin waistband was worn by Sarah Jessica Parker in the opening credits of the HBO series ‘Sex and the City’. Chosen by the legendary costume designer Patricia Field who originally found it in a five dollar bin (estimate: $8,000 - $12,000).

Other items in the auction include a pair of bedazzled Dolce & Gabbana pants worn by Cher, a gold metallic Burberry trench coat worn by the late Whitney Houston, Paris Hilton’s champagne evening dress, Nicole Kidman’s white sequin dress by Ann Roth and Audrey Hepburn’s Yves Saint Laurent dress she wore to her son’s Luca Christening in 1970.