Millie Court and Liam Reardon fell in love in the Love Island villa back in 2021 and were crowned winners.

This is not the first time that Millie Court and LIam Reardon have ended their relationship, they first announced they were breaking up in July 2022. Millie took to Instagram at the time and said: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated.

"It's been a tough decision and I am gutted but it's ultimately what is best for us right now. Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship.

"Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island and the past year and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does.

"We're both ready for new chapters and I'm excited for what's next. Love, Millie."

Love Island stars Liam Reardon and Millie Court have split for the second time. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images for Disney

In May 2023, the couple were back together again after being spotted on holiday in Ibiza.

Why have Millie Court and Liam Reardon split for a second time?

According to reports, Millie Court and Liam Reardon have split for a second time due to distance. Millie is based in Essex whereas Liam is still in Wales. A source close to the couple exclusively told The Sun Online that “Millie and Liam have tried so hard to make their relationship work.

"But unfortunately, the distance was just difficult and they have sadly ended their relationship for a second time.

"Obviously, they've worked things out before, so friends are hoping this might just be a blip as it's all still very fresh.

"But right now they are spending time apart. Everyone who loves them hopes they can work it out."