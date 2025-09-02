‘Bachelor’ alum Andrew Firestone shared the news of his split on Instagram, but the post has since been deleted.

‘Bachelor’ star Andrew Firestone and wife Ivana are splitting up after 17 years of marriage. Although Andrew shared the news on Instagram, the post has since been deleted. The post read: "Those who know us well know that family has always been at the foundation of our lives and at the center of everything we do," and "After much reflection and many hours of counseling we have decided that we can best serve our children and honor that commitment to family by moving forward separately as co-parents.

"While this was not an easy decision, we remain united in raising our children with love, stability, and the values we share,” and also revealed that “Though no longer a couple, we will always be a family, cheering from the actual and proverbial sidelines for our children's — and each other's — happiness and success."

‘Bachelor’ star Andrew Firestone announces split from wife Ivana after 17 years of marriage. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

The joint statement from Andrew Firestone and wife Ivana also read: "Seventeen years of marriage is an achievement we deeply honor, as it brought us three extraordinary children and forged lifelong, generational bonds and friendships that will always endure."

Andrew Firestone married Ivana Bozilovic at St Mark’s In the Valley Episcopal Church in Los Olivos in California in 2008, the couple share three children, Adam and Shane, and daughter, Anja. Actress and model Ivana appeared in Wedding Crashers and National Lampoon’s Van Wilder.

Andrew Firestone appeared on The Bachelor back in 2003, he proposed to Jen Schefft but the couple split and called off their televised engagement. At the time, Andrew and Jen issued a statement to the entertainment series Extra and said: “This is a decision we made together through long and thoughtful discussion.”

The statement also read: "It is totally amicable and, though we care for each other deeply, we have come to realize that our future goals are different.”

Jen Schefft also said: “Our love for each other was genuine, but we confronted the same challenges as any other couple trying to make a relationship work day-to-day.”