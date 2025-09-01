Will Arnett as Terry Seattle in Murderville | DARREN MICHAELS/NETFLIX

Hollywood actor Will Arnett and his girlfriend Alessandra Brawn have reportedly separated after six years together.

The 55-year-old actor – best known for Arrested Development and co-hosting the Smartless podcast – and Alessandra, 38, are understood to have split quietly earlier this year, according to The U.S. Sun. They share a five-year-old son, Denny, and have not been publicly seen together since September 2024.

The couple made their first red-carpet appearance at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2019. The U.S. Sun said a source had told them the pair said to be co-parenting their young son amicably.

Although neither has commented publicly on the breakup, Will was seen arriving at Gigi Hadid’s 30th birthday celebrations at Le Chalet in New York in April alongside influencer Leah McCarthy, 30.

It is not clear whether the two attended the event as a couple or simply as friends .Will is a longstanding friend of Gigi’s partner, Bradley Cooper, 50.

In addition to his son with Alessandra, Will is father to Archie, 16, and Abel, 15, from his nine-year marriage to comedian Amy Poehler, 53. The pair divorced in 2012 but remain close. Amy appeared earlier this year on Will’s podcast, which he co-hosts with Sean Hayes, 54, and Jason Bateman, 56.

On the April episode, Will spoke warmly about Amy’s parenting. He said: “I have to try really hard, but Amy you’re really good at this and you help me do this in concert with you, to remember to listen to what they’re saying and to not try to impose what I think, ‘You need this, you need that.’

“To actually sit and listen to what your kid is trying to say. Encourage them to, as much as they can, to speak. I don’t come by it naturally because that’s not how I was raised.”

He also praised their continuing co-parenting relationship. He said: “I am really proud of it. Of course, things take a minute because everybody is sort of adjusting to what it is. I’m also very proud of, certainly as parents, what we’ve been able to do. That has been really important to both of us. I’m really, really lucky to have her as a partner in this way.

“There aren’t many people I speak to more than I speak to her, which is weird, you know what I mean. But it’s great. I feel really lucky. She’s the person that I go like, ‘Hey, I’m thinking about doing this.’ Whether it’s life or work and I really seek her counsel because it’s important to me because I trust her. She’s awesome.”

Will is currently promoting Is This Thing On?, a comedy directed by Bradley in which he stars as a struggling stand-up. The film will be released in cinemas in October. Meanwhile, Smartless continues to rank among the most popular podcasts on Apple and Spotify.