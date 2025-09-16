Stand-up comedian and actress Crissy Rock, who played hotel manager Janey York in the TV series Benidorm, has split from her third husband Julian Buck after six years of marriage. The couple met on the set of the ITV comedy, Benidorm when they were on a night out with the cast. In 2023, Crissy Rock told The Mirror that “We were all sitting outside. There were loads of people there and before we knew it was just me and him sitting there." Crissy went on to tell The Mirror that "Then I said was it something I’ve said," and also revealed that "Then he was talking to me and he said, 'Do you mind if I keep in touch as a friend?' Never ever, ever in a million years… I've never looked at him that day and thought I was going to marry him. It just happened, we are like mates. Sometimes I think, 'Does he really love me?'" Crissy Rock has now taken to Instagram to reveal that her marriage to husband Julian Buck has come to an end. Her statement reads: “To my family, friends and followers. I want to take a moment to clarify that I am no longer with my husband, Julian. “We have been estranged since June 2024 and officially separated in January of this year. I have had no contact with him since then. “Please disregard any posts or information shared from the page ‘Julian Buck’- this page is not affiliated with me and does not represent me in any way. “Thank you for your understanding and for respecting my privacy during this time.” Following Crissy Rock’s split announcement, one fan wrote: “🙌👏👏👏👏 Sending love divorce no matter what is still hard. Sending love and support ❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏,” whilst another said: “It's better to end an unhappy Relationship then continue this Marriage and be unhappy.” Two days ago, Crissy Rock took to Instagram to share details of her Christmas tour and wrote: “I’m thrilled to be hitting the road this December with Crissy Rock’s Christmas Cracker tour! Joining me will be the fabulous drag artist Sheela Vim as our special guest! 🎤 “Catch us at these festive dates: “📍 Thursday 4th December – Llandudno 🎟️ https://www.skiddle.com/e/41364346 “📍 Tuesday 9th December – Chester 🎟️ https://www.skiddle.com/e/41364348 “📍 Thursday 18th December – New Brighton (Flintshire) 🎟️ https://www.skiddle.com/e/41364344 “✨ More dates to be announced soon! Tag your local venues if you’d love to see the show in your town! 🎭🎅 “#ChristmasCrackerTour #CrissyRock #SheelaVim.” When Loose Women launched the ‘Never Too Late To Tell’ campaign in 2016 which encouraged people to come forward and discuss the abuse they had suffered as a child, it inspired Bendidorm actress Crissy Rock to talk about what happened to her as a little girl. She spoke about how her grandfather physically and sexually abused her since she was seven. Crissy Rock has been married three times, she married Philip Shaw in 1975 and her second husband Julian in Stockport in 2018. She has two daughters, Tracy and Hayley.