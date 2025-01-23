Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The actor and actress have reportedly split after nine years together and a baby.

Guy Pearce and Carice van Houten have split after the actress confirmed the news on her social media account. The actor - who is best known for his role as Mike Young in the Australian soap Neighbours - and the actress who played Melisandre' in Game of Thrones have been in a relationship since 2016.

Taking to Instagram Carice van Houten wrote: “I don't usually engage in discussions about my personal life, but because of a number of conclusions in the media last week regarding my relationship with Guy, I wanted to make something clear,' she began.

“He and I are great friends and love each other very much, but we haven't been a couple for years. I am however, very proud to say we are in a wonderful partnership raising the true love of our lives - our beautiful son and his hamster. The end.”

The couple share a son together, Monte, 9. They began dating a few months after Guy split from ex-wife psychologist Kate Mestitz in 2015.

Rumours of a split were sparked earlier this month when the Aussie actor admitted his ex-wife Kate was the 'greatest love of my life'. Speaking to the Guardian he said: “My ex-wife, Kate, was the greatest love of my life, but I’ve moved on from her now and the greatest love of my life is my child, Monte.”

Guy and Kate met award when they both attended Geelong College in 1980 when they were only 12 years old, and she was also his high-school sweetheart. They were married for 18 years and split in 2015.

At the time of their split there were cheating allegations however, in 2019 Guy Pearce set the record straight and told the Express: “As sad as it was for me and as difficult as it was for her to kind of go ‘You know what, our time’s up’ was incredibly strong of her to do. “I just think wow, she’s just more incredible to me now than she was before.”

