Netflix actor Craig Russell reveals 'intense headaches' led to brain tumour diagnosis
Craig Russell, 47, known for his role as Marc Antony in Netflix's African Queens: Cleopatra, said it began two years ago with "intense headaches" and a "shooting pain" across the back of his skull, symptoms he initially dismissed as migraines. However, he noticed a distinct difference this time, accompanied by a peculiar "whooshing" sound in his head.
Speaking to The Telegraph, the father-of-two shared, "I was increasingly forgetful, and becoming more and more clumsy. [My wife] Kate was concerned that it could be early onset dementia, though I’m only 47."
Despite trying to maintain normalcy during the holiday season, his condition deteriorated. Beyond the headaches, Craig experienced frightening lapses in memory. In one instance, he found himself trapped in the spare room, forgetting that the door was right behind him.
Medical examinations revealed that the tumour had likely been growing for 15 years, causing his skull to protrude. He underwent a six-and-a-half-hour surgery to have the tumour removed.
Although the operation was successful, Craig is still recovering 18 months later. He continues to experience migraines, brain fog, and recently collapsed after a minor head injury. Despite these challenges, he said: "I’m amazed by my own recovery, and especially by the fact that my eyesight is now perfect again."
The NHS explains that symptoms of brain tumours vary depending on the affected area but can include:
- Persistent nausea, vomiting, and drowsiness
- Seizures (fits)
- Vision or speech problems
- Progressive weakness or paralysis on one side of the body
- Headaches
- Mental or behavioural changes, such as memory issues or personality shifts
The NHS advises: "See a GP if you have these types of symptoms, particularly if you have a headache that feels different from the type of headache you usually get, or if headaches are getting worse. You may not have a brain tumour, but these types of symptoms should be checked."
