Willy Matlawa retired in 2023 after working for 40 years and was well-respected in the industry.

Known as a seasoned broadcaster, the South African entertainment industry is in mourning after it was announced that news anchor Willy Matlawa had passed away at the age of 67, only a year after retiring. The newsreader worked for SABC Sesotho and SABC paid tribute to Willy Matalwa on Instagram and said: “The SABC is deeply saddened by the passing of William ‘Bra Willie’ Matlawa.

“His immense contribution to the entertainment industry will forever be remembered.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Matlawa family, friends and fans.

#RIPWillie Matlawa”

Many fans have paid tribute to Willy Matlawa, one said:"September just had to claim one more celebrity before it ended. May his soul rest in peace." whilst another said: "Our deepest condolences to the family of Bra Willy; may his soul rest in peace."

According to Zimeye, “Willy Matlawa had been battling illness for the past few months. Despite his health challenges, he showed remarkable dedication to his work, continuing to anchor news broadcasts and engage with his audience. Even after being discharged from the hospital, he remained committed, working alongside his colleagues until this past Saturday.

“Colleagues and viewers alike will remember Willy for his professionalism, integrity, and warm demeanour. He was not only a trusted voice in news reporting but also a mentor to many aspiring journalists in South Africa. His ability to connect with audiences and deliver the news with clarity made him a beloved figure in the broadcasting community.”