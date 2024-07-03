Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has joined the running to become the next James Bond - and has quickly become the fan favourite.

Earlier this year, rumours were circulating that Aaron Taylor-Johnson, known for his roles in Bullet Train and Avengers: Age of Ultron, was not only the front-runner for the part of 007, but had already signed paperwork confirming it. But intelligence from MI5 has been almost non-existant since, and with no official announcement made, fans are wondering if movie executives are now looking elsewhere.

Fresh off the success of Bridgerton’s third season, it now appears that Jonathan Bailey - who plays Anthony Bridgerton in the Netflix series - has become a leading candidate to become the next James Bond. Bailey’s character was the focal point of the second series and was a fan favourite in season three, particularly for his raunchy scenes with co-star Simone Ashley.

Bailey, 36, has not publicly commented on the rumours, but fans have rushed to his support regardless. Their support is so strong that bookies themselves have slashed his odds of becoming 007, down from 10/1 to 4/1. Among the bookies Taylor-Johnson remains the favourite, closely followed by The Witcher and Superman star Henry Cavill.

Coral’s John Hill said: “Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has attracted strong interest in our next James Bond betting over the last 48 hours and if the support continues, it may not be long before we have a new favourite for the role. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is still the favourite to replace Daniel Craig but he is remaining tight-lipped about any approach he has had for the job.

“One thing is for sure, this no longer looks like a one-horse race, as it is clear that Bailey is now seen as a strong contender.”