James Bond fans will be treated to reprieves from the non-stop football over the coming weeks as 007 graces our TV screens.

The legendary Sean Connery will appear suited and booted today (June 22) as James Bond in Diamonds Are Forever, the 1971 film that marked the seventh installment in the 007 franchise. Directed by Guy Hamilton, the film is based on Ian Fleming's 1956 novel of the same name. The plot revolves around Bond investigating a diamond smuggling operation that leads him to a larger conspiracy involving his arch-nemesis, Ernst Stavro Blofeld.

The film opens with Bond hunting down Blofeld, presumed dead but actually alive and orchestrating a plot to use the diamonds for a space-based laser weapon. The adventure takes Bond from Amsterdam to the glitz of Las Vegas, featuring memorable set pieces such as a thrilling car chase through the streets of Sin City and a dramatic showdown on an oil rig.

Co-starring in the movie is Jill St. John as Tiffany Case, a resourceful yet hapless Bond girl. Shirley Bassey’s eponymous theme song is also touted as one of the greatest in the franchise’s illustrious run.

The film was played on ITV1 earlier this morning, from 6.25-8.25am, but is available to watch all day online via ITVX. Tomorrow afternoon (June 23) this will be followed up by the next film in the series, Live and Let Die - the first movie to star Roger Moore as James Bond after Connery refused to return to the role.

Next Saturday (June 29) ITV bosses have somewhat messed with the timeline by jumping ahead to 2015’s Spectre.

It comes as fans speculate over who will be the next actor to take up the mantle of 007, after Daniel Craig passed the torch with the release of No Time To Die. In March it was suggested that Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who featured in the movies Bullet Train and Avengers: Age of Ultron, had formally been offered the role. But no news has emerged since then, and fans are now wondering if anyone else is in the running.

More recently, Aidan Turner of Poldark has been linked with the role, although he suggested it’s “probably not” going to be him. Following the success of Oppenheimer and Peaky Blinders, Cillian Murphy has also been heavily rumoured to be the next 007 - as has One Day's Leo Woodall, with bookies slashing his odds of becoming Bond just last week.