Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Poldark star Aidan Turner has addressed speculation he is in the running to be the next James Bond.

Aidan Turner has addressed rumours he is in the running to become the next James Bond following on from Daniel Craig. The Poldark star is one of the favourites alongside other famous names from Cillian Murphy to Idris Elba.

In March, British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson was allegedly “formally offered the opportunity to play James Bond” with speculation growing that the 33-year-old would be taking over as Craig’s successor. However, there has been no official announcement and fans are still waiting to hear about who the next James Bond will be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig announced that No Time To Die would be his final James Bond movie, sparking a frenzy among fans who have been trying to guess who will be the next 007 on Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

The chosen actor will join the ranks of Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig as the eighth actor to portray the renowned character created by Ian Fleming. Here’s everything you need to know about what Aidan Turner has said.

Who is Aidan Turner and when did he become a household name? - Aidan Turner with his Poldark co-stars (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

What has Aidan Turner said about rumours he could be the next James Bond?

Speculation as to whether Turner could be taking over as James Bond from Daniel Craig has been rife, with the Poldark star named alongside Cillian Murphy and Idris Elba as the bookies’ favourites.

Turner is best known for his performance as Captain Ross Poldark in the eponymous BBC based on the historical novels of the same title by Winston Graham. It ran from 2015 to 2019, making Tuner a household name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Metro UK on the red carpet at the BATFA TV awards, Turner addressed the rumours directly. He said: “There’s a lot of actors [rumoured to be the next James Bond], 20 or 30 actors. Years ago I heard a bit about it, I haven’t heard a lot about it over the last couple of years.” When asked if he would consider taking on the role, Turner replied: “Probably not.”