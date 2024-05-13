Next James Bond: Aidan Turner address rumours he could be the next 007 - what has he said?
Aidan Turner has addressed rumours he is in the running to become the next James Bond following on from Daniel Craig. The Poldark star is one of the favourites alongside other famous names from Cillian Murphy to Idris Elba.
In March, British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson was allegedly “formally offered the opportunity to play James Bond” with speculation growing that the 33-year-old would be taking over as Craig’s successor. However, there has been no official announcement and fans are still waiting to hear about who the next James Bond will be.
Craig announced that No Time To Die would be his final James Bond movie, sparking a frenzy among fans who have been trying to guess who will be the next 007 on Her Majesty’s Secret Service.
The chosen actor will join the ranks of Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig as the eighth actor to portray the renowned character created by Ian Fleming. Here’s everything you need to know about what Aidan Turner has said.
What has Aidan Turner said about rumours he could be the next James Bond?
Speculation as to whether Turner could be taking over as James Bond from Daniel Craig has been rife, with the Poldark star named alongside Cillian Murphy and Idris Elba as the bookies’ favourites.
Turner is best known for his performance as Captain Ross Poldark in the eponymous BBC based on the historical novels of the same title by Winston Graham. It ran from 2015 to 2019, making Tuner a household name.
Speaking to Metro UK on the red carpet at the BATFA TV awards, Turner addressed the rumours directly. He said: “There’s a lot of actors [rumoured to be the next James Bond], 20 or 30 actors. Years ago I heard a bit about it, I haven’t heard a lot about it over the last couple of years.” When asked if he would consider taking on the role, Turner replied: “Probably not.”
